  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin is losing his grip on power and top Russian security officials think the Ukraine war is 'lost,' expert says

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Christo Grozev
    Bulgarian investigative journalist
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 16, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 16, 2022.Contributor/Getty Images

  • Top Russian security officials think the war in Ukraine is "lost," according to an expert.

  • These officials are now preparing themselves for a post-Putin Russia, said Bellingcat's Christo Grozev.

  • Some of them are already looking for opportunities to take their families out of Russia, Grozev said, per Metro.

Top Russian security officials think the war in Ukraine is "lost," suggesting that Vladimir Putin's regime might be coming to an end, according to an expert on Russia-related security threats.

The "informed elite" within the security forces "understand that the war is lost," said Bellingcat's lead Russia investigator Christo Grozev in an interview with Radio Liberty, per Metro.

To have a chance of winning the war, Grozev said, the Russian president would need full mobilization but this would cause problems for him at home. Mass mobilization would lead to a "social explosion" in Russia, Grozev added, according to Metro.

There are those in Putin's inner circle who may pressure him to use nuclear or chemical weapons, Grozev continued, but others will say "enough is enough." These people would say "it is better not to waste another 10,000 lives of our soldiers and officers," Grozev said, per Metro.

Although the exact numbers are unavailable, it is estimated that thousands of Russian servicemen have died in the country's brutal offensive on Ukraine. According to the UK defense ministry, Russia has lost a third of its forces.

Western officials say Russia, facing military setbacks, is losing momentum as the war in Ukraine goes on.

Grozev said that security officials with the FSB, who know how many Russian soldiers have died, think Putin is losing his grip on power. 'These are those parts of the security forces who know the dangers for the regime, and they themselves are now preparing their future," he said, per Metro.

A number of officials from the FSB and GRU are preparing for a post-Putin Russia, according to the expert. "Some of them are looking for an opportunity to take their families out of Russia," Grozev said.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6, 2022.AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File

Last week, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News that a coup to overthrow Putin is already underway. "It is impossible to stop it," said Major General Kyrylo Budanov.

Insider previously reported that the grievances that typically motivate a coup against a dictator are in place — a struggling economy, military setbacks, and floundering morale. However, Putin has spent decades making his regime coup-proof, an expert told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops plan to attempt another river crossing to resume offensive, says General Staff

    Invading Russian forces intend to make another attempt at crossing the Siverskyi Donets river in Donbas, and resume their advance towards Slovyansk and Lyman, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 21.

  • US sees risk of COVID supply rationing without more funds

    The White House is planning for what it calls “dire” contingencies that could include rationing supplies of vaccines and treatments this fall if Congress doesn’t approve more money for fighting COVID-19

  • Putin promises to bolster Russia's IT security in face of cyber attacks

    The websites of many state-owned companies and news websites have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, often to show information that is at odds with Moscow's official line on the conflict. "Targeted attempts are being made to disable the internet resources of Russia's critical information infrastructure," Putin said, adding that media and financial institutions had been targeted.

  • Russia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute

    Russia's Gazprom on Saturday halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, in the latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western nations. Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so. The move by Gazprom comes at the same time as Finland is applying to join the NATO military alliance, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down 27%: It's Time to Buy These 3 Stocks

    History proves bear markets don't last forever, so it's worth considering opportunities in select beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Russia's 'wanted' list ensnares blogger, military analyst shedding light on Ukraine war

    Russian blogger Michael Nacke and military analyst Ruslan Leviev are wanted by Vladimir Putin for what they've uncovered about his army.

  • Families of Azov fighters worry about their fate

    Families of Ukrainian fighters who were in the Azovstal steel plant said on Friday they are worried about the fate of their relatives after Kyiv this week ordered its garrison in the plant in Mariupol to stand down. At a news conference by a group of family members in Istanbul, Natalia Zarytska, wife of an Azovstal fighter who had surrendered, said she had not heard from her husband since a 10-minute message exchange on Telegram two days ago. "So my husband messaged me two days ago and the situation is really hard and horrible and my husband is on the way from one hell to another hell, from Azovstal steel plant to a prison, to captivity," Zarytska said.

  • Rory McIlroy on top but not getting ahead of himself at US PGA Championship

    The Northern Irishman carded seven birdies and two bogeys in an opening 65 to record his lowest round in a major since the 2011 US Open.

  • The Downton Abbey Cast Plays EW's Who Said It Game

    Allen Leech, Laura Carmichael, and Michelle Dockery guess who said iconic lines from Downton Abbey.

  • Scientists 'really surprised' after gene-editing experiment unexpectedly turn hamsters into hyper-aggressive bullies

    Georgia State University scientists were "really surprised" after a gene-editing experiment led to Syrian hamsters showing high levels of aggression.

  • Column: A wildly entertaining spat between 2 coaching stars

    Why did they wait so long to allow college athletes to make a few bucks on the side? Jimbo Fisher is downright livid at former boss Nick Saban for saying the Texas A&M coach bought himself the best recruiting class in the country after a free-for-all broke out in college athletics going by the deceptively boring acronym of NIL - Name, Image and Likeness.

  • Defense of Mariupol over, evacuation of bodies of fallen soldiers underway — Azov

    The bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicemen are being evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys Prokopenko said in a video message posted to Telegram messenger on May 20.

  • Halsey Shares Powerful Informative Visuals About Abortion Rights During Their Concert

    Halsey used jumbotrons to share an important message during their performance of "Nightmare" on the Love and Power tour in West Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Russia cuts off gas exports to Finland in symbolic move

    Russia halted gas exports to neighboring Finland on Saturday, a highly symbolic move that came just days after the Nordic country announced it wanted to join NATO and marked a likely end to Finland's nearly 50 years of importing natural gas from Russia. The measure taken by the Russian energy giant Gazprom was in line with an earlier announcement following Helsinki’s refusal to pay for the gas in rubles as Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded European countries do since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum said that “natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum’s supply contract have been cut off” by Russia on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT).

  • In Kharkiv region caught people who were waiting for the arrival of Russians police

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, MAY 20, 2022, 16: 54 On the territory of the Kharkiv region, the police found people who actively support the actions of the Russian Federation. Source: National Police Details: During the testing of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, the police found people who actively support the actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine and are waiting for the "arrival of the Russian peace.

  • Poll: Oregonians Unsure or Unconvinced School Boards Represent Their Values

    A survey of more than 1,500 Oregonians found nearly 40% did not feel their values and beliefs were represented by their local school boards and more than a quarter were unsure. In March, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, an independent nonprofit research group, sent the online survey to Oregonians ages 18 and up. School […]

  • Prosecutor's Office reveals consequences of Russian shelling at nuclear facility in Kharkiv

    Svitlana Kizilova - Friday, 20 May 2022, 23:59 On 20 May, prosecutors from the Specialised Environmental Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast, mine clearance specialists, forensic experts and specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate conducted an inspection of the National Research Centre "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology.

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Been Filming a Show About Their Lives For Netflix

    Since moving to the states in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have slowly, but surely, been expanding their own empire outside of the royal family. The couple has their Archewell foundation, and Meghan’s Archetypes podcast will finally debut this summer. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have another venture on the horizon — […]

  • Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

    UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election […]

  • Why Ford Stock Got Crushed by the Market Today

    What happened The ride in Ford (NYSE: F) stock wasn't very smooth on Friday. The big American carmaker saw its shares decline by nearly 3% on a day when the S&P 500 index essentially traded sideways. A ruling from a court overseas was the key catalyst in that deceleration.