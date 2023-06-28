‘Putin is losing the war in Iraq’, says Biden in latest gaffe

Joe Biden called the Russian president a 'pariah on the world stage - AP

Joe Biden has said Vladimir Putin is “losing the war in Iraq” in the latest gaffe by the US president.

Mr Biden addressed the aborted rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia over the weekend, saying it had “absolutely” weakened Putin, calling the Russian president a “pariah” on the world stage.

Asked to what extent Putin was weakened by the rebellion, Mr Biden said: “It’s hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq, he’s losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.”

It is not the first time Mr Biden has made the same mistake. In November, he mistook the American war in Iraq for the Russian invasion while discussing Ukraine.

He told a gathering in Florida: “Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia is doing,” before interjecting: “Excuse me, the war in Ukraine.”

Mr Biden’s administration has been cautious in interpreting the fallout from the extraordinary events in Russia where the forces from the Wagner group - one of the most capable parts of the Russian military in Ukraine - mutinied and threatened to attack Moscow, before reversing course.

In an unusually lengthy exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Biden also addressed the recent scandal engulfing his son Hunter’s business dealings in China and his administration’s economic policy.

Last week an IRS whistleblower claimed Hunter Biden sent a message to a Chinese businessman in which he said he was sitting “with my father” as he pressured him over a proposed energy deal.

While negotiating a six-figure business deal with Henry Zhao, the Chinese businessman, in 2017, the president’s son reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to Mr Zhao.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the younger Mr Biden told Mr Zhao, the director of Harvest Fund Management.

Asked whether he was involved in his son’s “shakedown text message”, Mr Biden replied: “No, I wasn’t.”

