Putin is losing war, he is weaker, he became outcast in the whole world – Biden

US President Joe Biden believes that Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, has "absolutely" become weaker after the attempted coup by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: Biden during the meeting with journalists on 28 June, responding to the questions of CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At first, Biden stated that it is "hard for him to tell" whether Putin’s authority weakened after an attempted coup "but he’s clearly losing the war".

Quote: "He’s losing the war at home. He’s become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union, it’s Japan," Biden added.

Details: When asked again whether Putin today is weaker than last week, Biden replied: "I know that he is".

Earlier, commenting publicly for the first time on the events in Russia that occurred last weekend, the US President stressed that the US and their closest allies were not involved in the rebellion by the Wagner group.

Background:

Last weekend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner PMC, started and then cancelled the rebellion, motivated by the criticism of the Russian military command.

The media reported that US Intelligence was able to collect extremely detailed and precise information about Prigozhin’s plans concerning his coup but only shared this data with chosen allies.

