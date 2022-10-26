Putin is losing, while Ukrainian forces grow in strength, NATO says

According to the Secretary General, Ukraine's success on the battlefield can strengthen Kyiv's position in any future negotiations.
“(Russian) President Putin is failing on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium.

Read also: Ukraine’s success in negotiations with Russia to depend on victories on battlefield, says NATO chief

“He is responding with more indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, and with reckless nuclear rhetoric.”

He added that with every passing week, Ukrainian forces are getting stronger and better equipped. According to the Secretary General, Ukraine’s success on the battlefield will strengthen Kyiv’s negotiating position in any future talks with Russia.

Stoltenberg also rejected the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine is allegedly planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb” nuclear device in its own territory.

Read also: What are dirty bombs and what you should know

Following the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Putin is increasingly resorting to blackmailing Ukraine and the international community with potential nuclear weapon use.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO to be ready for a pre-emptive response to a potential nuclear attack from Moscow.

Read also: Russia’s use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine may be its ‘last mistake,’ says Finnish defense minister

U.S. President Joe Biden said that use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine would be “a very serious mistake” on Russia’s part.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

