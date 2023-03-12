Putin lost control over Russia’s information space – ISW

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ceded centralised control over the Russian information space.

Source: ISW report from 11 March 2023

Details: The ISW reported that Russian forces did not make any confirmed advances within Bakhmut on 11 March.

Ukrainian and Russian sources continue to report heavy fighting in the city, but Wagner Group fighters are likely becoming increasingly pinned in urban areas, such as the AZOM industrial facility, and are therefore finding it difficult to make significant advances.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that there is infighting in the Kremlin inner circle, that the Kremlin has ceded centralised control over the Russian information space, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently cannot readily fix it.

Zakharova stated that the Kremlin cannot replicate the Stalinist approach of establishing a modern equivalent to the Soviet Information Bureau to centrally control Russia’s internal information space due to fighting among unspecified Kremlin "elites."

ISW experts believe that Zakharova’s statement supports several of ISW’s longstanding assessments:

  • There is Kremlin infighting between key members of Putin’s inner circle;

  • Putin has largely ceded the Russian information space over time to a variety of quasi-independent actors;

  • Putin is apparently unable to take decisive action to regain control over the Russian information space.

The ISW report also touches on Wagner financier Yevggeny Prigozhin’s claim that he would transform the Wagner Group into a hardline ideological elite parallel military organisation, and will start a new wave of recruitment, after the Battle of Bakhmut

The Wagner Group has recently been expanding recruitment centres throughout Russia, including centres and programs focused on recruiting youth, the ISW reported.

The ISW believes "Prigozhin may be attempting to restructure the Wagner Group into a hardline ideological elite parallel military organization to carve out a specialized role among Russian forces in Ukraine as its former role in solely securing tactical gains dissipates with the Wagner Group’s likely culmination around Bakhmut."

Key Takeaways from the ISW report:

  • Russian forces did not make any confirmed advances within Bakhmut on 11 March.

  • Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed that there is infighting in the Kremlin inner circle, that the Kremlin has ceded centralised control over the Russian information space, and implicitly that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot fix it.

  • Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he would transform the Wagner Group into a hardline ideological elite parallel military organisation after the Battle of Bakhmut.

  • Ukrainian sources report that Ukrainian forces advanced toward Svatove.

  • Russian forces continue to establish fortifications in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • Russian mobilised soldiers continue to publicise complaints that commanders treat them poorly and use them as expendable manpower to patch holes in existent formations.

  • Russian occupation officials use children’s healthcare to generate dependency on the Russian healthcare system.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russians fail to attack on several fronts – General Staff report

    On Saturday, 11 March, Russian troops made unsuccessful offensive attempts on the Kupiansk and Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk fronts; they also continue the assault operations on Bakhmut. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 March Details: During the day, Russian forces launched 12 air and 2 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

  • Saudi Aramco reports 46% jump in profits for 2022

    Saudi Aramco reported on Sunday that profits jumped 46 percent last year, highlighting how a surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine spurred growth in the world's biggest crude exporter.Aramco floated 1.7 percent of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering. rcb/pjm

  • Zelenskyy convenes Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, speaks of strengthening forces in Bakhmut and Ukraine's border

    In the evening of 10 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, where the military leadership discussed, in particular, the strengthening of the Defence Forces in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as well as the protection of other oblasts.

  • TE Juwan Johnson’s contract extension is just the latest in Saints successes

    The Saints continue recent track record of acquiring and maintaining targeted talent with Juwan Johnson's new contract, via @RossJacksonNOLA:

  • Zelenskyy thanks Shaman Defence Intelligence unit and 44th Artillery Brigade

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to soldiers from the 24th Assault Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thanked all Ukrainian forces defending Ukraine on the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

  • More than 1,300 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues

    ROME (Reuters) -More than 1,300 migrants have been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, the coastguard said on Saturday, two weeks after at least 74 people died when their boat hit rocks near the coast. Growing numbers of migrant arrivals have piled pressure on Italy's conservative government, which took office last October promising to reduce the flow only to see a sharp increase insuch landings this year from both North Africa and Turkey. The coastguard said one of its vessels had taken 500 migrants off one boat more than 100 miles (160 km) out to sea, and subsequently took them to the city of Reggio Calabria.

  • Global house prices set to extend declines, risk of more with higher rates: Reuters Poll

    Home prices in several major markets will extend their decline this year, according to a global Reuters poll of property analysts who either predicted slightly steeper drops or kept their view steady from a survey three months ago. Even greater drops may be in the offing, since the forecasts were collected before the Federal Reserve this week indicated that U.S. interest rates would likely climb higher and stay elevated for longer than previously thought. Rising mortgage rates as central banks lift benchmark borrowing costs to curb inflation, and a historic house price boom during the COVID pandemic have pushed home ownership closer to impossible for many prospective first-time buyers.

  • Fox News grapples with revelations in defamation case

    Can Fox News, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's influential conservative outlet, overcome its legal travails and revelations of behind-the-scenes intrigue?A steady torrent of private messages, texts and emails from top network figures continue to surface as part of a defamation lawsuit, with each revelation enthralling US media and Democratic critics of the 24-hour news behemoth.

  • China helps broker Iran-Saudi diplomatic agreement, calling deal 'a victory for peace'

    Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations after four days of intensive previously undisclosed talks in Beijing and seven years after ties were cut. The agreement, which was reached between China, Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Chinese capital this week, marks a diplomatic victory for the Chinese authorities as the war in Ukraine enters a second year and Beijing's role in the conflict comes under intense international scrutiny. Top security officials from Tehran and Riyadh he

  • Silicon Valley Bank's China joint venture says operations stable and independent amid US parent's collapse

    The China joint venture of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) said its operations have been independent and stable, seeking to calm local clients amid its US parent's collapse. "SPD Silicon Valley Bank Co has always operated in a stable manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, with a standard governance framework and independent balance sheet," the joint venture between Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and SVB said on its WeChat account on Saturday. Founded in August 2012 as the first tech

  • North Korea Says It’s Adopting Steps to Deter ‘War Provocations’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea said it’s taking “important and practical” measures to deter any acts of aggression by the US and South Korea as the two allies prepare to hold large-scale military drills through the next two weeks.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Foc

  • Analysis-Silicon Valley Bank's fall widens systemic cracks as cheap money vanishes

    Cracks are appearing in the global financial system as the decade-long era of cheap money ends, with some investors worrying the shock collapse of Silicon Valley Bank signals world markets may be on the cusp of a reckoning. Over the past year, the U.S. Federal Reserve launched its most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle since the early 1980s and other central banks joined in, leaving global investors to face a gamut of consequences. They have seen the longest selloff in technology shares since the dotcom bubble at the turn of the millennium, a collapse in the cryptocurrency industry, a run on U.S. and British real estate funds and an intervention by the Bank of England to prevent a near-collapse of British pension funds.

  • The 10 best Netflix TV shows of 2023 so far, ranked

    See which new Netflix original docuseries, dramas, and reality shows are most worth your time this year.

  • International Red Cross mission visits Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian-controlled Donetsk and Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast

    Over the course of the past month, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives visited Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-occupied cities of Donetsk and Horlivka, in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Millennials to Baby Boomers: Why workers of all ages are adding to the labor shortage

    The Bank of America Institute found more than two million workers should have come back to work since the onset of the pandemic but haven’t.

  • Nord Stream mystery: the tanker Minerva Julie spent 7 days idling near the attack site

    The Minerva Julie, a Greek tanker, hovered for 7 days, repeatedly passing Nord Stream attack sites, according to a researcher's analysis.

  • One month removed from Super Bowl championship, Kansas City Chiefs confront free agency

    From salary cap concerns to a current rundown of their pending free agents, here’s a primer as the Chiefs enter free agency.

  • Ukrainian firefighters overwhelmed near Bakhmut

    Ukrainian firefighters in the Donetsk region are being overwhelmed by recent Russian attacks on towns near Bakhmut.

  • The rise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian founder of the brutal Wagner group whose feud with the Kremlin is spiraling out of control

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Russia's Wagner private army, was once a close confidant of Vladimir Putin. Now, the president seems to be turning against him.

  • Prostate cancer treatment can wait for most men, study finds

    Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation. The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who was not involved in the research. The study directly compared the three approaches — surgery to remove tumors, radiation treatment and monitoring.