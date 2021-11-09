Putin’s Lovefest With His Dictator BFF Could Bite Him in the Ass

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barbie Latza Nadeau
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Polish Defense Ministry via Reuters
Polish Defense Ministry via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin wasted no time supporting his far-right ally Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on Tuesday as the two discussed a worrying dilemma created entirely by the Belarusian leader.

A Brutal Regime Jailed Him. Now He’s the Dictator’s ‘Rat.’

Thousands of irregular migrants from the Middle East have been amassing unabated on the Belarus side of the border with Poland in recent days, causing tension on the European side of the border. Poland has accused Belarus of “luring” and even “depositing” the migrants there with a threat to nudge them over the border, all in retaliation for harsh sanctions against the increasingly rogue nation.

Europe lodged sanctions against Belarus after Lukashenko ordered the diversion of a Ryanair flight on a false bomb threat to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were traveling from Athens to Vilnius over Belarusian airspace. The United Nations aviation agency ICAO has since launched an investigation into the matter—which left many national airlines rerouting to avoid the country’s airspace—and eventually led to EU sanctions, including a ban of Belarus carriers to fly over or land in EU airports.

Belaruse has denied luring migrants in retaliation, but has in the past prohibited any passage of those trying to reach Europe via their territory. European Union president Ursula von der Leyen called on member nations to impose new sanctions over the migrant row, saying the use of “migrants for political purposes is unacceptable.” She also called for sanctions on any third country airlines that are complicit in ferrying migrants to the Polish border.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s diplomatic chief said they would “not hesitate” to adopt sanctions “against any companies and countries that play into the hands of smugglers.” He went on to say, “The migrants are provided with visas, plane tickets and an aircraft ready to transport them to Minsk from where they are taken to the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.”

On Tuesday, Putin and Lukashenko held a phone call which the Kremlin described as cordial and in which they “exchanged opinions on the situation with refugees.” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added, “It is a real problem that concerns Belarus and Poland. We are, of course, very concerned. We see that Belarusian specialists are working in a very responsible manner. We hope that this will not in any way transform into a threat to our security.”

In a readout of the bilateral meeting, Minsk said the topic of discussion focused on the “harsh actions of the Polish side towards peaceful people.”

Poland has deployed thousands of troops and erected razor wire to stop the migrants from crossing into Europe. On Monday, a tense standoff at the border led to violent scuffles.

Over 30,000 migrants have attempted to enter Europe by way of Poland from the Belarusian side of the border since early 2021, the European Union border guard Frontex says.

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called Belarus’s actions “unacceptable” and warned they will not stand by if one of their member states is in trouble. “The Lukashenko regime’s use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable,” Stoltenberg said Tuesday. “The Secretary General remains in close touch with Allied governments on the issue.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: How Belarus became gateway to EU for Middle East migrants

    Poland and other EU member states say Belarus is encouraging the migrants to cross the border into the EU in revenge for sanctions slapped on Minsk over human rights abuses, a charge President Alexander Lukashenko's government denies. Relations between the EU and Minsk deteriorated sharply after Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in a presidential election last year.

  • Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border

    Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff. The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns in a “hybrid attack” against the bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on the authoritarian government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Thousands were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.

  • Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm border into Poland

    Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union's eastern border that has been simmering for months. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed the illegal invasion and claimed the situation was under control.

  • Cape Verde country profile

    Key facts, figures and dates

  • Migrants in Belarus attempt to force their way across border, into Poland

    Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.

  • Global Wheat Exports Seen Reaching Record as Russia Ships More

    (Bloomberg) -- Global wheat exports will reach an all-time high as Russia, the European Union, India and Ukraine are all shipping out more than expected. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly

  • Exclusive-EU close to deal on new round of Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

    The European Union is close to imposing more sanctions on Belarus, targeting some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with approval as early as next week, three EU diplomats said. The EU and NATO accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as a weapon to pressure the West by sending people fleeing the Middle East to Minsk and then onto the borders of Poland and the Baltic states. The new round of sanctions is set to target Belarusian officials that the EU says have organised the migrant arrivals in revenge for sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.

  • The Belarus border crisis is a new low - even for Putin

    Vladimir Putin has already proved himself a master of the dark arts of hybrid warfare.

  • These beauty stocking stuffers will dazzle your giftee this Christmas

    Dazzle your giftee with stocking stuffers from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Charlotte Tilbury, Bliss, Lancer, First Aid Beauty, SiO and more.

  • Barack Obama condemns China and Russia's 'dangerous absence of urgency' on climate change

    Barack Obama attacked China and Russia on Monday over their “dangerous absence of urgency” as he attempted to rally the final week of talks at the Cop26 summit.

  • WHO says U.S. should take a warning from Europe's COVID resurgence

    As a 4th wave floods hospitals in some parts of the continent, a top WHO official urges the U.S. to bring back restrictions at the 1st sign of an uptick: "The earlier, the stricter, the better."

  • Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border

    Belarus's Russian-backed leader insists he's "not seeking a fight," but Polish and European leaders accuse him of mounting a "hybrid attack," using innocent migrants as a weapon.

  • Nikola Jokic Unleashes 'Nasty Cheap Shot' At Markieff Morris In Ugliest Play Of Season

    The Denver Nuggets star, ejected after his blindside hit, said he felt bad because Morris' "head snapped back."

  • Satellite images appear to show mock-up US warships in China desert

    Satellite photos appear to show the outlines of full-scale vessels, including an aircraft carrier.

  • Beijing says U.S. spying charges against Chinese citizen 'pure fabrication'

    China on Monday labelled the charges against a Chinese citizen convicted in the United States of stealing trade secrets as "pure fabrication". The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that Xu Yanjun had been convicted by a federal jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from several U.S. aviation and aerospace companies. "The allegation is pure fabrication," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

  • Bronx Residents Tied Up In Home Invasion Robbery

    Police say two people were tied up by men posing as police officers during a home invasion Tuesday in the Bronx. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest from the scene.

  • Haiti priest recounts abduction by gang holding missionaries

    The Rev. Jean-Nicaisse Milien felt the cool barrel of a gun against his right ear. It was around 7 a.m. and they were en route to celebrate the installation of a fellow pastor at a nearby parish when 15 to 20 gang members brandishing heavy weapons surrounded their car. It was the 400 Mawozo gang, the same group that kidnapped 17 missionaries from a U.S. religious organization on Oct. 16 as they drove to an orphanage.

  • Florida, and its voters, are being used

    Someone wants you to forget, dear Florida voters, that your local elections went off with very few problems, as they almost always do.

  • Exclusive-Amid spike in cases, EU to shortly approve first COVID antibody drugs - sources

    The European Union drugs regulator is set to authorise the use of two monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients in coming days, two EU sources told Reuters, in its first approvals of such therapies. The authorisations would come as the bloc faces a new surge in infections and hospitalisations despite high vaccination levels in many countries. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will this week give the green light to the treatment developed by U.S. biotech firm Regeneron and Swiss giant Roche, one source said.

  • Ann Coulter Continues Trump Attacks, Calls Him ‘Abjectly Stupid’

    The conservative pundit also called Trump "a narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar arriviste"