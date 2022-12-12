Putin loves life and fears death, so he is unlikely to use nuclear weapons Zelenskyy

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons because he fears death.

Source: Zelenskyy in David Letterman’s "My next guest needs no introduction" special on Netflix

Details: The interviewer asked Zelenskyy whether there is a risk of Putin using nuclear weapons.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I saw him [Putin – ed.]. I saw his will to live.

He loves this life, he even sits… at his long table [a reference to Vladimir Putin’s meeting table, where he sat 6 metres across from the world leaders – ed.] … scared of Covid or something else.

This shows that he fears death, and loves life.

So I am doubtful that he is ready to use nuclear weapons because he understands that if he does, the retaliation of any other state can be made in regards to him. And him personally."

Previously: Zelenskyy said he believed that the war in Ukraine would be over when Russian leader Vladimir Putin dies.

