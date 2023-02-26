Putin made it clear that Russia is to continue with war in Ukraine Spanish Minister of Defence

Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear in his recent speech before the Federal Assembly that he does not plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: This was stated by Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defense of Spain, in an interview with La Vanguardia, writes European Pravda.

"He emphasised that he does not want peace. He understands very well that he will lose this battle. His absolutely threatening statements that ‘the war will not end’ and that Russia is invincible indicate that he is a danger to humanity," she said.

She also noted that Putin is the first person who should decide that he is going to negotiate.

"But Putin has made it clear that he is going to continue until the end. We all want a ceasefire, but the Russian president has made it very clear, without any doubt, that he wants to continue this war. The cost of this is the lives of thousands of Ukrainians, as well as many Russians, who are forced to go to death for a cause they do not understand and are not fully cognizant of, because it is neither just nor legitimate," added Robles.

Earlier this week, the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, announced in Kyiv that the batch of Leopard 2 tanks from Spain to Ukraine will increase to 10.



