Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol. Now he’s visiting with China’s Xi Jinping in Moscow

Hannah Murdock
·2 min read
This combination photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022, and China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Dec. 2, 2019. China says Xi will visit Russia from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Putin.
This combination photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 16, 2022, and China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Dec. 2, 2019. China says Xi will visit Russia from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Putin. | Sergei Bobylev, Noel Celis/Pool Photos via Associated Press

Following his surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

On Monday, Xi arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit in which he will meet with Putin. The two are expected to discuss the war with Ukraine, as well as a “no-limits friendship” between China and Russia, The Associated Press reported.

What to expect from the Xi-Putin meeting

Xi and Putin will have dinner Monday and official meetings on Tuesday, the Deseret News previously reported.

The visit between the two leaders could be seen as an endorsement by China of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to CNN.

In a statement released on Monday, Xi said, “In the face of a turbulent and changing world, China is willing to continue to work with Russia to firmly safeguard the international order,” CNN reported.

The two countries will “jointly adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come,” Xi continued.

Meanwhile, Putin wrote that the visit is a message to the United States that U.S. policies would not weaken Russia or China, according to the AP.

“The U.S. policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bend to the American diktat, is getting ever fiercer and more aggressive,” Putin said.

Putin’s surprise visit to Mariupol

The Xi-Putin meeting follows the Russian leader’s surprise visit to Mariupol this last weekend.

Putin flew to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city Saturday, where he toured the city by night, talking to residents.

This was Putin’s first visit to the area since the Russian occupation of the city began over 10 months ago, BBC News reported.

