In major speech, Putin accuses US, allies of trying to dominate the world: Live Ukraine updates

Susan Miller, USA TODAY
In a closely watched speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday railed against the U.S. and its allies and said they are playing a "dangerous and bloody" game in hopes of dominating the globe.

Putin, who spoke at a conference of international policy experts one day after overseeing a nuclear training exercise, seemed to downplay Russia's losses in its war with Ukraine. The Russian leader also said the the world order of the West that it imposed since the Soviet Union's collapse is "coming to an end," according to a transcript by The Telegraph.

Putin claimed that “humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but working and could make the world more stable and secure.”

Putin's speech at the Valdai Club, a think tank and discussion forum, followed what Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called a successful training exercise Wednesday by the country's Strategic Deterrence Forces – one aimed at delivering a "massive nuclear strike" in response to a potential nuclear attack on Russia.

Putin has been trumpeting a claim in recent weeks that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty bomb,"  an improvised nuclear weapon, which the U.S. and Ukraine deny.

BIDEN WARNS MOSCOW: President says using nukes would be serious mistake' 

A resident removes things that can be salvaged from a property that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Other developments:

►A senior Russian official warned that U.S. and Western commercial satellites used in support of Ukraine could be targets for retaliation. "The quasi-civilian infrastructure could be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike,” said Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy head of Russia’s delegation at a U.N. arms control panel.

►A Russian drone attack struck an energy facility, causing a fire early Thursday, said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

►An energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion is likely to cause global demand for fossil fuels to peak or flatten out, according to a report released Thursday by the Paris-based International Energy Agency. “Today’s energy crisis is delivering a shock of unprecedented breadth and complexity,” the IEA said.

As offensive escalates, thousands flee key city of Kherson

More than 70,000 residents of Kherson have been evacuated as intense fighting and strikes on power infrastructure in the strategic city have escalated, Kherson Gov. Vladimir Saldo said Thursday.

Ukraine has been mounting an offensive to reclaim Kherson, which was captured by Russian forces during the first days of the Russian invasion.

Included in the evacuation were members of the regional administration, Deputy Gov. Kirill Stremousov said. Monuments were also removed, along with the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century that had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church.

Zelenskyy thanks power workers as electric grid is under siege

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the country’s power workers for maintaining the electricity supply under the relentless Russian attacks on infrastructure. Ukrainian authorities have ordered rolling blackouts in many parts of the country and have asked households to limit consumption.

“I thank all the workers in the energy sector: our rescuers, repair crews, officials from local government, and private companies who work diligently to maintain our energy system despite all the threats,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address late Wednesday.

Who has the advantage in a rough Ukrainian winter?

Ukrainians are bracing for winter under historically harsh conditions. Seven months of war have taken a toll on a nation that was Europe's poorest even before Russia's military belligerence damaged or destroyed thousands of residential buildings, schools, hospitals and community buildings.

In recent weeks water systems and energy plants have been the focus of Russian missiles and exploding drones. The collapse of infrastructure has put millions of people at risk of losing access to electricity, water, even shelter, the International Rescue Committee warns.

How will Russia will use the harsh winter weather to wear down Ukrainians? How is winter an advantage for Ukraine? Read more here

– John Bacon, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Putin rails against West in major speech

