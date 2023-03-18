Putin makes first visit to occupied Crimea since start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

It was Putin’s first visit since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, and one of the first public appearances of the Russian dictator since a warrant for his arrest for war crimes was issued by the International Criminal Court on March 17.

Russian media said Putin had come to Sevastopol for the opening of an art school and "Korsun" children's center. It is the first part of the historical and archaeological museum-reserve Tauric Chersonese that is being constructed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian news agency TASS wrote.

A published video shows Putin limping slightly as he walks through the center's territory, accompanied by the Kremlin-appointed puppet Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

On March 18 2014, Putin signed an annexation treaty with puppet figures it had installed in Crimea, two days after it had held an illegal referendum.

The international criminal court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant against Russian dictator Putin, as well as against the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, as they are accused of the war crime of unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia starting from Feb. 24, 2022.

