Putin’s Man in the Far East Dies in Bizarre Fall From Boat

Allison Quinn
·2 min read
Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
Far East and Arctic Development Corporation

A Russian executive tasked with helping to oversee development in the country’s Far East died in a bizarre fall from a moving boat just days after attending an economic forum with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ivan Pechorin’s death was confirmed by the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, where he had served as aviation director. The corporation has been tasked by the Russian government with developing resources in the Far East and Arctic. Pechorin was reportedly in charge of developing aviation accessibility in the Far East by modernizing airport infrastructure and constructing new runways, among other things.

“On September 12, 2022, the tragic death of our colleague became known,” the corporation said in a brief statement lamenting the “irreparable loss.”

No further details about the circumstances of his death were provided in the statement, but local media cited Vladivostok officials who said Pechorin, 39, had died on Sept. 10 after falling overboard near Russky Island.

Search efforts went on for two days before Pechorin’s body was found washed ashore. The Russian news outlet Baza, citing an unnamed witness, claimed Pechorin and those on board the boat with him were drunk at the time he fell overboard.

The bizarre incident came just a few months after Igor Nosov, the corporation’s director, died at the age of 43. Russian media reported at the time, citing those who knew Nosov, that he died of a stroke.

It also happened just a few days after Pechorin took part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok attended by Putin.

Pechorin now joins a long list of Russian executives to die in strange and mysterious circumstances.

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of the board of Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil company, died in a plunge from a hospital window in Moscow earlier this month. Several other gas and oil execs had died in the months prior, including, to name just a few, Alexander Subbotin, a former top Lukoil executive who was found dead in May; Vladislav Avayev, the former vice president of Gazprombank, found dead of a gunshot wound in Moscow in April, along with his wife and daughter; Sergei Protosenya, the former deputy chairman of gas company Novatek, found hanging in a villa in Spain in April; and Gazprom executive Alexander Tyulyakov, found hanged in his St. Petersburg garage in February.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Sets Key China, India, Turkey Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings this week with leaders of China, India, Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin said, as the Russian leader seeks to use a summit in Uzbekistan to counter his diplomatic isolation. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of Possibi

  • Russian executive found dead after reportedly falling off boat

    The death of Russian business executive Ivan Pechorin could be a tragic accident or a "tragic accident," according to former DIA officer Rebekah Koffler.

  • Ukraine war – live: Putin threatens to stop Russian energy exports

    Russian president warns that it is ‘impossible’ for West to isolate Moscow

  • Wounded Putin 'more likely to use nuclear weapons after military catastrophe'

    Russia has experienced a series of embarrassing retreats in recent days after a Ukrainian offensive.

  • Kenya election 2022: William Ruto sworn in as president

    About 60,000 pack a stadium to witness the transfer of power, following last month's election.

  • Ex-national security adviser warns nuclear war with Russia is ‘a lot closer’ than it was

    ‘The potential risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is not so much to change the battlefield but to strengthen Putin’s position at home,’ Bolton says

  • Kremlin comments on Russian withdrawal in Ukraine and outrage on social media

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:35 The Kremlin says Russian citizens support Vladimir Putin and his actions, despite criticism of the war in Ukraine on social media. Source: Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, quoted by Interfax Quote: "Public opinion is so sensitive to what is happening in the framework of the special military operation [as the Russian Federation calls the war in Ukraine - ed.

  • With the end of universal free lunch in most Wisconsin school districts, what options remain?

    As some communities look to continue free meals for all, many families must fill out applications to get free meals based on income.

  • Ukraine expects Russian strikes on energy system to grow

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Tuesday it feared Russia would step up attacks on its energy system to turn the screws on Kyiv this winter after a series of strikes that caused blackouts, and that it was pleading with Western powers for air defence technology to avert this. A series of devastating strikes hit Ukraine's power and heating infrastructure over the last two days, causing mass blackouts across several eastern regions. "We expect the quantity of such attacks to grow, and are ready for various scenarios," senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

  • Explainer: What is the history of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

    Latest hostilities come four years after a bloody six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Ukraine says northeastern offensive has retaken 3,800 sq. km in a week

    Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive has recaptured 3,800 square kilometres (1,467 square miles) of territory in its northeastern Kharkiv region since Sept. 6, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday. Speaking live on Ukrainian television from the recaptured town of Balakliia, Malyar said that the territory recaptured from Russian forces consisted of more than 300 settlements and around 150,000 current residents. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said overnight that in total Ukraine had "liberated more than 6,000 sq km (2,400 sq miles) of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east" since Sept. 1.

  • Ukrainian counteroffensive boosts morale

    The Russian military is now regrouping following a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces that some military strategists are claiming could be a turning point in the war. The UK Ministry of Defense said that since Wednesday, “Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of greater London.”

  • Russian Federation calls security guarantees for Ukraine an "escalation"

    TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:08 Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation and leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), called the recommendations on security guarantees published by the President's Office of Ukraine an "escalation"; he also threatened Ukraine's Western partners with a conflict with "nuclear Russia".

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees ‘Shift in Momentum,’ Prepares More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings this week with leaders of China, India, Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin said, as the Russian leader seeks to use a summit in Uzbekistan to counter his diplomatic isolation. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of Possibi

  • Russian officials call for Putin to be toppled as Moscow suffers ‘significant’ military setback in Ukraine

    Conflict ‘detrimental to security of Russia and its citizens’, says St Petersburg councillor

  • Sixers' Big 3 is the best in NBA 2K23 ratings

    If the ratings in NBA 2K23 are any guide, expect big things from the Sixers this season.

  • Ukrainian counteroffensive went better than expected, but it’s too early to celebrate, defense minister warns

    Although the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast went “much better than expected,” it’s too early to celebrate victory, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper on Sept. 12.

  • Ballet dancer practices in New York City dance studio while holding her daughter

    A ballet dancer held her baby while she practiced at a dance studio in New York City.

  • 7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club for September

    If you've ever shopped the warehouse aisles of Sam's Club, you know you can get some good deals -- especially if you're interested in purchasing items in bulk. But besides helping shoppers save with...

  • A new way to find old impact craters: Look at the burned plants

    This is maybe just a tiny bit morbid but also cool science: A team of geologists and Earth scientists have figured out a new way to identify ancient impact craters: By the way they burned everything around them*. When a cosmic body like an asteroid or comet hits a planet, the vast energy of its motion is released. Think of it this way: It takes a huge amount of energy to get something moving rapidly, and the bigger/faster it is the more energy it takes. If you stop it, it takes exactly that much