Putin has many ‘hidden’ allies in Europe, says Spanish PM

Pedro Sánchez

“The Russian autocrat is not alone in his reactionary desire to split the world and turn back time,” Sánchez said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“He has many allies in Europe, who are now hiding their sympathies for Putin, but only a year ago they came to him and praised his methods.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi has been accused of having ties with Putin.

According to the Italian media, Berlusconi at a closed meeting of his Forza Italia party said that he “resumed relations” with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the latter had sent him a crate of vodka for his birthday.

In addition, the former president of the German Federal Office for Information Security, Arne Schönbohm, was sacked due to possible contacts with people related to the Russian special services.

