Putin may announce second mobilisation wave in coming days ISW

7
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce a second wave of mobilisation to expand his army in the coming days, possibly as early as 18 January.

Source: ISW report from 17 January 2023

Details: The ISW recalled that Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on 17 January that Putin will deliver a speech in St Petersburg on 18 January in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Soviet forces breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad, Putin’s hometown.

"Putin is fond of using symbolic dates to address the Russian people, and some Russian pro-war milbloggers noted that he will seize this opportunity to either declare mobilization or war with Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western intelligence also repeatedly warned of Putin’s mobilization preparations scheduled for mid-January," the ISW said.

Key Takeaways from the ISW report:

  • Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu announced on 17 January that he will implement Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive to conduct large-scale military reforms between 2023-2026 to expand Russia's conventional armed forces, likely in preparation for a protracted war in Ukraine and also to set conditions to build a significantly stronger Russian military quickly.

  • Putin may announce a second wave of mobilisation in the coming days, possibly as soon as 18 January.

  • The Russian Ministry of Defence is trying to improve professionalism within the Russian armed forces and likely test and improve the effectiveness of its chains of command down to small unit level.

  • Serbian President Alexander Vucic has called on the Wagner Group to cease recruitment in Serbia.

  • Russian forces continued to conduct limited counterattacks near Kreminna as Ukrainian officials continued to suggest that Russian forces may be preparing for a decisive effort in Luhansk Oblast.

  • Russian forces continued offensive actions across the Donetsk Oblast front line.

  • The Russian information space is struggling to portray tactical Russian gains around Soledar as operationally significant.

  • Russian forces in Kherson Oblast continue to struggle to maintain their logistics efforts in east (left) bank Kherson Oblast due to Ukrainian strikes.

  • A Russian occupation official claimed that Putin will make an "important statement" pertaining to the war in Ukraine on 18 January.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin gives orders to increase Russian army and strengthen its border with Finland

    Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, has given orders to increase the country's army to 1.5 million servicemen in the next three years, as well as to create an army corps and two military districts near the border with Finland.

  • Russia's demands for Ukraine to recognise "new territorial realities" are unacceptable Blinken

    The US considers Russia's demands that Ukraine take into account "new territorial realities" to be unacceptable and harmful to the peace negotiation process. Source: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's statement during a joint briefing with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Quote from Blinken: ".

  • Large Russian anti-ship missile, not Ukrainian air defense missile, struck block of flats in Dnipro, UK intel

    It is highly likely that a large Russian Kh-22anti-ship missile launched from a Tu-22M3 medium bomber struck a block of flats in the city of Dnipro on Jan. 14, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people, the UK’s Defense Intelligence wrote on Twitter on Jan. 17.

  • Volunteer from Canada who participated in Euromaidan killed in Ukraine

    Hryhorii Tsekhmistrenko, a 28-year-old Canadian of Ukrainian origin who was a medical volunteer during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been killed. Source: Canadian public broadcaster CBC News with reference to the father and brothers of the deceased Details: Hryhorii Tsekhmistrenko was a Ukraine-born Canadian citizen.

  • Russia hopes classified document scandal upends Biden, creates hurdle to more Ukraine funding

    A Russian state-owned media outlet is putting out the idea that President Biden's classified document scandal will make it harder for him to secure funding for Ukraine.

  • Russia says UK's Challenger 2 tanks heading to Ukraine 'will burn just like the rest'

    Russian is speaking out against an announcement by the United Kingdom that it will send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, vowing they “will burn.”

  • Russian Embassy in Sweden recognises Crimea as part of Ukraine

    On Tuesday, the official Twitter page of the Russian Embassy in Sweden published a map on which Crimea is marked as the territory of Ukraine. Source: European Pravda On the map, which compares average fuel prices in Europe (without indicating the source of the data), Ukraine is depicted in internationally recognised borders, including Crimea.

  • The Taliban bought Twitter's $8 a month blue ticks. They appear to have been removed after outrage.

    The Twitter accounts of at least two Taliban officials and four known supporters of the regime were sporting the check marks on Monday, per the BBC.

  • Air Force Moves F-16s from Europe to Japan as Ukraine War Lingers and Pacific Tensions Simmer

    The move comes after the Pentagon announced it was pulling older F-15 Eagles from Kadena Air Base in an attempt to bring more modern aircraft to the Pacific.

  • Another Russian airborne assault on Kyiv unlikely, Ukrainian Air Force says

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are skeptical about Russia launching another airborne assault on Kyiv, similar to the one it attempted in February 2022, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Jan. 16.

  • 3 Social Security Myths That Could Ruin Your Retirement

    Millions of seniors today look to Social Security as a major source of retirement income. For many, in fact, it's their only source. Now ideally, that won't be the boat you land in. Retiring on Social Security alone could mean subjecting yourself to years of financial struggles.

  • India's Russian oil binge drags down OPEC's share to lowest in 2022

    Russia became the third-largest oil supplier to India in 2022, making up about 15% of total purchases, dragging down OPEC's share to the lowest in more than a decade, data obtained from industry sources show. Refiners in India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, have been gorging on Russian oil sold at a discount after some Western companies shunned buying from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine last February. In 2021, Russia was at the 17th spot, supplying about 1% of India's overall imports.

  • Dolphins GM Chris Grier says Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions

    Tagovailoa missed the final three games of the season after suffering a concussion against Green Bay on Christmas Day, his second of the season.

  • Russia shells Kherson Oblast over 100 times in the past 24 hours, killing and injuring civilians

    Russian occupying forces attacked Kherson Oblast 102 times in the past day alone, killing one civilian and injuring another two, the regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Telegram on Jan. 16.

  • EU sets up reserve in Finland to respond to nuclear and chemical threats

    The European Union has given Finland 242 million euros ($262 million) to set up for the first time a reserve against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats for use by all member states, the Finnish government said on Tuesday. "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the need to strengthen the EU CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) preparedness," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement. The reserve will consist of rescue equipment and medical supplies, such as antidotes and radiation metres, that are intended to protect first responders and the civilian population, Finland's interior ministry said.

  • Northern California Storm Aftermath: Jan. 17 update at 10 p.m.

    Northern California is drying out on Tuesday, but flooding continues to impact San Joaquin County. Highway 99 remains closed in both directions between Peltier Road north of Acampo and Turner Road in Lodi as crews work to remove floodwaters from the roadway. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-rain-snow-flooding-storm-coverage-updates-january-16/42523895

  • Reversing abortion drug's approval would harm public interest, U.S. FDA says

    President Joe Biden's administration is urging a judge to reject a request by abortion opponents for a court order withdrawing federal approval for the drug used in medication abortions - which account for more than half of U.S. abortions - citing potential dangers to women seeking to end their pregnancies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's filing to U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, made available online on Tuesday, came in a lawsuit in Texas by anti-abortion groups challenging the agency's approval of the drug mifepristone in 2000 for medication abortion. "The public interest would be dramatically harmed by effectively withdrawing from the marketplace a safe and effective drug that has lawfully been on the market for twenty-two years," lawyers for the FDA said in the filing to Kacsmaryk, who is based in Amarillo.

  • Column: GOP's deficit reduction is a cynical performative gesture

    The House Republicans aren't new deficit hawks. They aren't opposed to racking up debt; they just want to be the ones doing it.

  • Tucker Laments ‘What Happened’ in Post-Apartheid South Africa

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Tuesday groaned about “what’s happened” in South Africa over the last 29 years—an apparent reference to the end of apartheid and the election of Nelson Mandela to the country’s presidency in 1994.Carlson began his show Tuesday by criticizing recent U.S. legislation introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) designed to counter “white supremacy”—by having certain types of hate speech be subject to criminal charges. Carlson cited the fact that the bill addresses only ha

  • Russians find "guilty" scapegoats for their failure in Makiivka

    Russian occupiers have decided to "punish" the so-called deputy head of Makiivka district police department and seven other "people's policemen" because of a successful strike by Ukrainian defenders on a cluster of Russian conscripted soldiers in temporarily occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast.