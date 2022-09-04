Putin may opt out of G20 summit over security concerns

Putin is afraid to go to the G20 summit in Indonesia

Peskov indicated that security factors will be taken into account when deciding on Putin’s participation in the G20 summit.

“In order to make a decision on the format of our participation, because this is an invitation at the highest level, for which we are grateful to the host country of the future summit, all factors will be taken into account, including security factors.”

However, this statement was contradicted by Indonesian President Joko Widodowho said on August 18 that he expects Putin to attend the G20 summit, which is to be held in Bali this November.

“(Chinese leader) Xi Jinping will come,” Widodo said.

“President Putin has also told me he will come.”

Widodo invited Putin to attend the G20 summit despite the objections of some Western countries, including the United States, following Russia’s unprovoked attack and full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Bloomberg news agency, some G20 members, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have refused to sit at the same table with Putin.

After Jakarta refused to withdraw the invitation for Putin, there were calls by Ukraine’s allies to invite Ukrainian representatives to the G20 summit.

In a phone call on April 27, Widodo invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the G20 summit.

At the same time, Widodo had a phone talk with Putin on April 29, who confirmed that he had accepted the invitation to the summit. Indonesia’s president says this year’s host “wants to unite the G20” and “prevent division.”

A month later, on May 27, Zelenskyy also accepted an invitation to the G20 summit and expressed hope that “only friends of Ukraine” would attend it.

Zelenskyy said that the G20 should give a clear assessment of Russia’s aggressive policy, which unleashed the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has not yet decided on the format of Zelenskyy’s participation in the summit. He can join it remotely, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba did during the G20 foreign minister summit in July.

Zelenskyy stressed that his participation in the summit would depend on the situation at the front and the composition of the participants.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said Zelenskyy could personally attend the G20 summit even if Putin was also there.

The White House also believes that Zelenskyy should take part in the G20 summit even if Putin also attends.

The G20 foreign ministers’ summit took place in July, where the participants boycotted meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

