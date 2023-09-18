Putin may resume making nuclear threats as cold weather sets in – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian president Vladimir Putin may start using nuclear weapons as a threat again, and he will choose winter to do so, when energy is expensive and people are generally in a somewhat depressed mood.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I think he will resort to threats. I believe that he has nothing left in his range of weapons. He has killed and tortured people, blockaded the Black Sea, used intimidation and occupied a nuclear power plant; our Kakhovka dam was destroyed – he has used everything and taken various steps. And he doesn't have much left to threaten with. He was constantly raising the issue of using nuclear weapons, so I think this is the next step, that he will intimidate people."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that Putin is waiting for the US elections, as he expects the US to become less stable then. The Russian president will also wait for winter, "when all societies are depressed because of energy, the high cost of energy, and so on."

"People are always depressed in winter - it's a fact. And he [Putin] will wait for this unstable situation in Europe and the United States, and then fuel the risk that he may use nuclear weapons. He will resort to intimidation," the Ukrainian president stated.

Details: He expects such statements from Putin's lips to be heard from the beginning of the cold weather and throughout the winter.

Background:

Russia has repeatedly threatened the world with a "nuclear apocalypse". Most often, this is done through statements made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

In particular, in September 2022, he stated that Ukraine's application to NATO would accelerate the outbreak of World War III.

In early July, Medvedev again began to intimidate the world with a nuclear apocalypse, but also said that a nuclear winter could be avoided if the West fulfilled all of Russia's demands.

On 11 July, Medvedev, summing up the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, said that "World War III is getting closer".

On 30 July, Medvedev explicitly threatened to use nuclear weapons if the Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeded.

