Putin to meet Belarusian president in April

Ukrainska Pravda
1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet with the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in April to discuss Belarus’s development and "security".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Russian propaganda media outlet, citing Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Quote from Peskov: "We will indeed hold a Supreme State Council meeting with the ally state. It is planned for April. The Supreme State Council agenda focuses on current issues around the development of our ally state. Questions related to security might also be discussed if such a need arises.

This issue is particularly relevant in light of the events everyone knows about, and in light of our countries’ hostile neighbours."

Details: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that a Supreme State Council meeting is scheduled for 6 April. Putin and Lukashenko are both expected to take part.

Background:

