Putin to meet with Iran, day after US warned Tehran may provide Moscow with drones: Live Ukraine updates

Celina Tebor and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will visit Iran next week, one day after the White House warned Iran could provide Russia with “hundreds” of drones to continue its attack on Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any drones, but said the United States has “information” indicating Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.

Iranian Foreign Minister spokesman Nasser Kanaani did not deny the claim on Tuesday.

"Iran’s cooperation with Russia in some sophisticated technologies dates to before the Russia-Ukraine war," he said. "There has not been any special development in this regard recently."

Putin’s visit will come after U.S. President Joe Biden visits Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program will be a key subject of discussion.

Latest developments

►The Ukrainian military on Tuesday reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media, while rescuers said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country’s east grew to 45.

US doctors helping Ukraine medical teams via telehealth

An American health care network is taking an innovative approach to medical care in Ukraine, providing the expertise of its vast roster of specialists to several Ukraine medical centers while also donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in supplies.

Northwell Health, the largest health care provider in New York state, is incorporating the telemedicine system it developed through the COVID pandemic to offer free consultations to medical workers in Ukraine on a 24/7 basis.

Whether they are medics in battlefields, clinicians in war zones or providers caring for wounded soldiers and civilians elsewhere, they can reach Northwell’s experts through a number of web-based platforms, including Whatsapp and Telegram. Read more here.

— Jorge Ortiz, USA TODAY

