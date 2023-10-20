Putin’s meeting with Orban meant to undermine European unity – Czech president

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban intending to undermine the unity of European countries, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Oct. 20, as reported by The Guardian.

Commenting on the handshake between Orban and Putin, Pavel stated that the Russian dictator meets with European leaders with no intention of achieving peace in Ukraine. The Czech leader pointed out that Putin could end the war "without any negotiations on his part simply by ceasing attacks and withdrawing his troops from Ukrainian territory."

“He is only holding these meetings with the aim of breaking the unity of European countries and the entire democratic world,” said Pavel.

“We should not fall for his tactics.”

Orban met with Putin on Oct. 17 in Beijing. It was his first personal meeting and negotiations with the dictator since Russia invaded Ukraine. During the meeting, Orban told Putin that Hungary "never wanted to oppose Russia" and worked to maintain bilateral relations.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also reacted to the handshake of the Hungarian Prime Minister and the Russian dictator, expressing hope that the former at least "washed his hands and disinfected them after shaking hands with Putin."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine