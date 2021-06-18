After Putin meeting, White House now looking to 'engage' with China's Xi Jinping

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
President Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin now under his belt, President Biden is considering holding talks with China's Xi Jinping.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday told reporters that what Biden has said "about there being no substitute for leader-level dialogue as a central part of why he held the summit with Putin yesterday also applies to China and to President Xi Jinping. He will look for opportunities to engage with President Xi going forward."

There's nothing on the books now, but Sullivan said "soon enough, we will sit down to work out the right modality for the two presidents to engage. Now, it could be a phone call, it could be a meeting on the margins of an international — another international summit, it could be something else." Both Biden and Xi are expected to attend a meeting of the G20 leaders in October.

On Sunday, G7 leaders — pressed by Biden — issued a communique that demanded China investigate the origins of COVID-19 and called on the country to respect the rights of the Uighurs and preserve Hong Kong's freedoms.

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on Putin summit: 'I did what I came to do'

    President Biden held a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the tone of the meeting was "good" and "positive."

  • Xi Jinping Picks Top Lieutenant to Lead China’s Chip Battle Against U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome U.S. sanctions.Liu He, Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called third-generation chip development and capabilities and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy sup

  • After Putin summit, White House considers meeting with China's Xi Jinping

    The White House will consider talks with China's President Xi, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.Why it matters: Sullivan's remarks come one day after President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also come as the U.S. increases pressure on the Chinese government to address its human rights issues, including the Uyghur genocide and Hong Kong, and the origins of the coronavirus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Biden bristles at Fox News reporter's question on China

    At a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, President Biden disputed a journalist’s characterization of Chinese President Xi Jinping as an “old friend."

  • Chinese diplomat vows to ‘keep striking’ Western public opinion

    Chinese officials don’t care if they offend Western audiences, according to one of Beijing’s top envoys in Europe.

  • China's government issues warning after sending record 28 planes over Taiwan

    China's government issued a warning to "foreign forces" after Taiwan reported a record 28 Chinese military planes flew over the self-governed island's airspace Tuesday, per Reuters.Why it matters: The warning and deployment of aircraft including fighter jets and bombers comes after G7 leaders issued a statement Sunday urging the Chinese government to respect human rights and calling on peace and "stability across the Taiwan Strait."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Video shows a Chinese spacecraft carrying 3 astronauts successfully docking with part of its new space station

    China is building a new space station, expected to be complete by the end of 2022, and just sent three astronauts to one part of it.

  • China’s Worse-Than-Suez Ship Delays Set to Widen Trade Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The global shipping industry, already exhausted by pandemic shocks that are adding to inflation pressures and delivery delays, faces the biggest test of its stamina yet.When one of China’s busiest ports announced it wouldn’t accept new export containers in late-May because of a Covid-19 outbreak, it was supposed to be up and running again in a few days. But as the partial

  • China launches 3 astronauts to its new space station core module

    Three Chinese astronauts have docked at China’s space station core module, named Tianhe, for the first time. The three astronauts flew to space as part of the Shenzhou 12 mission, China’s first crewed mission since 2012.

  • Mapped: The countries where China's influence has surpassed the U.S.

    Data: Atlantic Council; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosAs of 1980, China was the most influential player in just one country: Albania. Now, China is the leading power across most of sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and is catching up to the U.S. in its own hemisphere.What we’re reading: That's according to a new report from the University of Denver and the Atlantic Council that seeks to measure the influence countries have on each other, and in so doing offers a dramatic portrait of China's r

  • There's a ketchup shortage, so we may have to take matters into our own Heinz [Updated]

    Update, June 16, 2021: Looks like the Heinz ketchup package shortage might be coming to an end. Forexlive reports that this upcoming July, production of packets will be cranked up by 25%, which will eventually solve the scarcity issue. This info was revealed by Kraft Heinz CEO, Miguel Patricio during an interview; Patricio said Heinz saw the issue coming last year and got to work building eight new production lines. So far, he says, Heinz hasn’t had to pass on the cost of inflation to consumers.

  • Chan Sung Jung won't change his bullish approach despite recent setbacks

    On Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+) at Apex, he’ll get a chance to turn things around when he faces Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Vegas 29.

  • Your boss might tell you the office is more secure, but it isn't

    For the past 18 months, employees have enjoyed increased flexibility, and ultimately a better work-life balance, as a result of the mass shift to remote working necessitated by the pandemic. Most don’t want this arrangement, which brought an end to extensive commutes and superfluous meetings, to end: Buffer’s 2021 State of Remote Work report shows over 97% of employees would like to continue working remotely at least some of the time. Companies, including some of the biggest names in tech, appear to have a different outlook and are beginning to demand that staff start to return to the workplace.

  • “What Are You So Afraid Of?”: ABC News’ Rachel Scott Presses Vladimir Putin On Death, Imprisonment Of Political Opponents

    Vladimir Putin followed up a shorter-than-expected summit with President Joe Biden with a longer-than-expected press conference, with a standout moment coming when he expressed some exasperation when pressed by ABC News’ Rachel Scott on his treatment of his political opponents. Scott initially asked Putin: “President Biden has said he will respond if cyberattacks from Russia […]

  • Will China's fast pace in the space race fuel U.S. ambitions?

    The U.S. government barred China from work on the International Space Station, so the Chinese are building their own - and fast.

  • Heavy Metal: The History of the UH-60 Black Hawk

    In 1974, a menacing helicopter took to the skies for the first time. It had one simple mission—survive—no matter the cost. Its designers built its hulking frame from lessons learned during the Vietnam War, chief among them being that a helicopter isn’t any good if it can’t stay in the fight. This new helicopter—more of a flying tank than your average helicopter of the era—would go on to serve for 40 years with U.S. military—and it’s still got several more decades left in the tank. Meet - The UH-60 Black Hawk Dive deeper: https://bit.ly/35waQGe

  • Vaccinated California workers no longer have to wear masks, Cal/OSHA says

    California regulators on Thursday approved revised workplace pandemic rules that allow employees who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus the same freedoms as when they are off the job, including ending most mask requirements. The revised regulations approved by the governor-appointed California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board come after weeks of confusion. The rules adopted in a 5-1 vote, with one member absent, now conform with general state guidelines that took effect Tuesday by ending most mask rules for vaccinated people. Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately issued an executive order waiving the usual 10-day legal review. The new rules will take effect as soon as they are filed with the secretary of state. See more in the video above.

  • What If You Had Invested In Apple Stock Instead of Buying the First iPhone?

    The first generation iPhone was a worldwide phenomenon when it was released on June 29, 2007. Avid fans around the world lined up for hours, or even days, to get their hands on the very first...

  • Northern Ireland power-sharing at risk after new DUP leader ousted in party revolt

    The future of power-sharing in Northern Ireland was in jeopardy on Thursday night as the DUP’s new leader was forced to resign following a full-scale revolt over his chosen candidate for the role of first minister. Just 20 days after replacing Arlene Foster as party leader, Edwin Poots announced he would step down hours after he nominated one of his former advisers as the new head of the Stormont executive against the wishes of his party. His resignation statement followed an emergency meeting o

  • My Chinese Grandfather’s Death Brought Home Pandemic’s Mental Health Toll

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The day I found out my grandfather died, I cried so hard I threw up. Two days later, I went back to school. I walked through the front doors holding back tears. It wasn’t that I […]