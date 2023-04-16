Putin meets with China's defence minister: they hail military cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a working meeting with Li Shangfu, Minister of Defence and a member of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary; video posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel; Kremlin-aligned news outlets TASS and Interfax

Details: During the meeting, Putin said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping's recent visit to Russia was very productive, and that relations between Russia and China are developing well in all areas, including militarily.

Quote from Putin: "Relations between our countries are developing very well in all areas, in economic, social, cultural and educational areas, and between military departments."

More details: Putin noted that Russia and China regularly exchange useful information through their military departments and conduct joint exercises. He said military cooperation between Russia and China is one of the most important areas that is strengthening strategic relations between the two countries.

The Chinese Defence Minister said that cooperation between China and Russia is developing very well and contributes to regional security.

"Recently, cooperation between Russia and China in the military and military-technical fields has been developing very well, and this is making a great contribution to global and regional security," he said.

Li Shangfu stressed that Russia is the first country he has visited since being appointed Defence Minister.

"This is my first foreign visit. I have specifically chosen Russia for this in order to highlight the importance and strategic significance of our bilateral relations," he said.

Background:

On 20-22 March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the same time, Putin and Xi issued a joint statement in which they said that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not a bloc or of a confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

Afterwards, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had expressed his willingness to talk to Xi Jinping but had not received a reciprocal offer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!