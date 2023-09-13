Putin meets Kim Jong Un at cosmodrome

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East to conduct talks.

Source: RIA Novosti

Details: Kim Jong Un arrived by train at the railway station of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Outer Manchuria.

Putin met Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The meeting ceremony took place at the assembly and testing building for launch vehicles.

"I am very glad to see you," Putin greeted the North Korean leader. Kim Jong Un thanked for the warm welcome.

Answering the question whether Russia would help North Korea to build satellites, Putin said, "That's why we are at the Vostochny Cosmodrome".

"The North Korean leader shows great interest in missile technology, they [North Korea – ed.] try to develop [their] space [programme]," the Russian dictator noted.

Putin received a question whether he and Kim Jong Un will discuss military-technical cooperation at the talks.

"We will talk about all the issues without haste. We have enough time," Putin answered.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!