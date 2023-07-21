Putin’s memory lapse raises rumors of dementia – video

Vladimir Putin has finally turned into a real laughingstock for everyone

Rumors about the serious health problems of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are finding new evidence. And it’s not just about his physical condition but also his mental state.

Following the Wagner PMC coup attempt, Putin started appearing more frequently from his bunker, engaging in public events, hoping to convince Russian citizens that he is “just fine” and that the country is supposedly under his “complete control.”

However, such propaganda tricks have their dark side — the more often the Russian dictator appears in public, the more often he embarrasses himself.

One such incident occurred on July 20 when a video surfaced on social media showing Putin’s meeting with his war criminals.

During the event, he inquired about the age of one of the participants’ children but immediately forgot the answer. The nine-year-old child was mistakenly transformed into a “three-year-old” in his mind, revealing potential difficulties in retaining recently heard information.

“How old is the younger one?” Putin asked.

“The younger one is nine,” came the response.

“And the older one?”

“The older one is 23.”

“See, you have two children, and the younger one is just three years old,” summed up the dictator.

