Putin mentions Hitler against the background of orchestra and presents awards to the Russian invaders

On the evening of 23 August, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly arrived in Kursk Oblast for an event in honour of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk. He has mentioned Hitler against the background of an orchestra [Wagner militants are called "musicians" or "orchestra" − ed.] and presented awards to the Russian invaders participating in the war against Ukraine.

Quote from Putin: "Today, here, on the legendary Kursk land, high state awards will be presented to our heroes, military personnel, participants of a special military operation [as the invaders call the war against Ukraine − ed.], who are worthy of the glory of the heroes of the Kursk arc, those who fought the Nazis in the summer of 1943."

Details: The Russian dictator continued to assure that the Russian occupiers in Ukraine are allegedly "fighting boldly and decisively", and that all the invaders are allegedly united by "loyalty to the motherland and loyalty to the military oath."

Russian media reports that the event was held in the village of Ponyri, Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine.

On the evening of 23 August, a small plane crashed in Tver Oblast, Russia. Rosaviatsiya [Federal Air Transport Agency − ed.] claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, was on board.

The Russian media saw a certain symbolism in the fact that the plane crash occurred on 23 August − exactly two months after the mutiny of the Wagner Private Military Company [Prigozhin announced his March of Justice on the evening of 23 June − ed.], and in the fact that Putin performed at an event in Kursk Oblast against the background of an orchestra.

