Putin might visit Türkiye on 27 April – Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Erdoğan has said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey on 27 April to attend the opening of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which was being built by Rosatom.

Source: Erdoğan's interview with ATV TV channel

Quote: "Putin can fly to Türkiye on 27 April for the opening ceremony [of the nuclear power plant – ed.] or take part in the ceremony online."

For reference: Türkiye has not ratified the Rome Statute, and therefore does not recognise the decisions of the International Criminal Court. In the event of Putin's visit, Turkish law enforcement officers will not be obliged to comply with the decision of the ICC, which issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president.

