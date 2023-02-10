Putin miscalculated on West, Ukraine, and Russia itself, says former Ukrainian foreign minister Klimkin

Vladimir Putin failed to capture Kyiv and change the geopolitical status quo in favor of the Russian Federation

“(U.S. President Joe) Biden said a few days ago that Putin has lost Ukraine,” Klimkin told Radio NV.

“And this is really a different, completely new geopolitical status quo, which Putin has been trying to break all the time. Putin miscalculated in his assessment of Ukraine, Russia and the West — in all three key points.”

Klimkin said Ukraine now needs to win and create a “success story”, “because the West is actually expanding as a space of values, a space of stability (and) security.”

On Feb. 8, U.S. President Joe Biden said that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin had “already lost Ukraine,” adding that aid to Kyiv would be unlimited.

“Putin has no chance – he has already lost Ukraine. He thought that if he invaded Ukraine, then, first of all, every Russian-speaker would (welcome him). Secondly, he thought that (…) NATO would collapse, NATO would not do anything, they would be afraid to act,” the U.S president said.

