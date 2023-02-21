Putin can mobilise hundreds of thousands more Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin can mobilise even more Russians, hundreds of thousands of people.

Source: The New York Times, referring to American intelligence officials

Quote: "American intelligence officials say they are picking up indications that he [Putin – ed.] may soon mobilise more Russians into the military, adding hundreds of thousands to the 300,000 already called up."

Details: The New York Times said that Putin will make the case anew that he is not only saving Ukraine from "Nazism", but saving Russia itself from being overrun by NATO in an address to the Federal Assembly.

The NYT wrote that this claim seems ridiculous to Europeans but that "has become a rallying cry in Moscow".

The NYT also assumed that the Russian president will cast the war in Ukraine "as a battle for the restoration of Russia’s historic lands".

Background: On Tuesday, 21 February, Moscow central streets will be closed to traffic due to the address of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!