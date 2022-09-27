Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak Spots

2
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up 300,000 men to fight in his invasion of Ukraine is hitting two of the battered Russian economy’s weak spots.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The order takes about one in a hundred of the country’s active workers from their jobs to send to the front when record-low unemployment - combined with the exodus of Russians fleeing the country to avoid the mobilization - means there are few candidates to replace them. And it’s likely to batter Russians’ already-fragile finances, leaving some draftees’ families short of cash.

“Mobilization delivers a strong negative shock to consumer sentiment,” said Renaissance Capital economist Sofya Donets. “We’ll see a strategy of abandoning unnecessary purchases and a deep drop in demand.” She forecasts the drop will add about 0.5% to the contraction in GDP this year.

Bloomberg Economics also expects the call-up to deepen the drop in GDP and boost inflation this year. “Worse, these ramifications are likely to persist over the next five years,” Russia economist Alexander Isakov said.

The country’s economy has held up better under the sweeping sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine than many had predicted. The government still expects a contraction of about 3% this year and 1% next year, with inflation running well above target.

With the labor market already tight, companies are scrambling to prevent their employees from being drafted. Government regulations allow some critical workers exemptions but the mechanism for getting them isn’t fully operative yet since Putin hastily announced the call-up on Sept. 21. Russia’s main business associate appealed Tuesday for the government to broaden the list, which doesn’t cover many big industrial sectors.

Consultants have rushed out efforts to advise employers on how to protect their personnel. Still, some firms are advising staff to work from home on days when draft notices are expected to be distributed at the office.

Businesses Scramble

“The authorities have started to realize the seriousness of the situation,” said Natalya Zubarevich, a specialist on the economy of Russian regions at Moscow State University. Most of the draftees are likely to come from rural areas, hitting the farm and construction sectors, she said.

High-tech businesses, which had been promised their staff wouldn’t be summoned for military service, have found many were caught up in the current wave. Some companies have chartered private jets to evacuate affected staff, Kommersant newspaper reported.

They’ve joined a flood of tens of thousands of Russians trying to leave the country, causing miles-long lines at land borders and sky-high prices on airline tickets. Amid growing fears the Kremlin will limit the outflow, authorities have said only that no decisions have yet been made. Already, potential draftees who received mobilization notices have been turned back, according to lawyers working with them.

The blow to consumers comes as the government is already planning to add to the squeeze on their finances. The budget calls for a big jump in income-tax collections over the next two years, part of a broader drive to boost revenue to help pay for the cost of the war. State-regulated utility prices are also going up.

Spending Increases

To be sure, the government is promising to boost benefits for the families of those called up to help them tide over the period of lost income. And Tatiana Orlova at Oxford Economics expects higher military spending to “stimulate the economy this year and next.”

The initial impact on the data could be mixed, according to Renaissance’s Donets. “Some of the mobilized will count as employed and their salaries will actually appear higher, while government spending will stay elevated and some ‘mobilized’ sectors of industry will show growth,” she said.

Longer-term, mobilization and the rising toll of dead and wounded from the war will reduce the already-small cohort of Russians of prime working age, according to Zubarevich.

“The main thing isn’t the loss of workers, it’s the brain drain,” she warned. “The people who are leaving as a rule are wealthier, educated. You can’t flee with an empty wallet.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    KYIV, Ukraine — A planned speech later this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin may see him declare four occupied territories of Ukraine parts of Russia, the British military said Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said Putin will address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday and could declare the annexation of the regions.

  • Rules sought for 'gooning,' taking troubled kids to care

    Within what's known as the secure transport industry, it's called “gooning.” Brawny men show up under the cover of darkness and force a teenager into a vehicle, taking them against their will to a boarding school, foster home or treatment center.

  • The bright side of the Great Resignation: You now have a better chance to be promoted at work

    People hoping to break into the upper ranks of management often lament that it’s a revolving door of the same old candidates. Here’s how aspiring executives can do it, and how upper management and company boards can identify promising talent. Top talent are siloed away in their specialties, with little opportunity to build general management skills across the organization.

  • Exclusive-Mexican regulator has no record of Pemex reporting methane leak, documents show

    Mexico's environmental regulator has no records of state oil company Pemex reporting a methane leak last December at the country's top oil field, according to the regulator's response to a freedom of information request filed by Reuters. "There are no records" of "a possible incident at the asset Ku-Maloob-Zaap in December 2021," regulator ASEA said in its Aug. 15 response to the Reuters request. Pemex is obliged to report such incidents under Mexican law, said nine experts consulted by Reuters, all current or former officials at regulators or the energy ministry.

  • Russians deploy mobile conscription office on border with Georgia

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:43 Russian soldiers are going to deploy a conscription post on a section of the Russian-Georgian border in North Ossetia [a republic in the Russian Federation] in the near future.

  • Violent protests erupt in Russia over mobilization

    Russians have been fleeing the country in large numbers and some are protesting in the streets in response to President Vladimir Putin's call to arms.

  • Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of September 26, 2022

    Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of September 26, 2022. Discover your Weekly Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • "Grenade under every pillow": occupiers mine houses and schools in Kharkiv Oblast

    TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:51 Mine clearing action is ongoing on the recentlKharkiv Oblast; bomb disposal experts of thy liberated territories in the northern part of e National Guard of Ukraine have defused more than a thousand of explosive objects.

  • President’s Office presents plan for Special International Tribunal to punish Russia, says Zelenskyy

    The Office of the President of Ukraine has presented to the ambassadors of 30 countries a plan to set up a Special International Tribunal to punish Russia for its crimes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address to the nation on Sept. 26.

  • October historically a ‘bear market killer,’ strategist says

    Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recessionary risks, Fed tightening, inflation, and the outlook for markets.

  • Russia: annexed areas of Ukraine to get Moscow's 'full protection'

    STORY: Russia's top diplomat on Sunday defended his nation's military operations in Ukraine, and said Russian-occupied parts of that country holding widely-criticized referendums would receive Russia's "full protection" if annexed by Moscow.This was Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's response when asked if Russia would have grounds for using nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine. “The entire territory of the Russian Federation, which is enshrined and could be further enshrined in the constitution of the Russian Federation, unquestionably is under the full protection of the state. That is absolutely natural, and all of the laws, doctrines, concepts and strategies of the Russian Federation apply to all of its territory.”Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", aimed at demilitarizing its neighbor and removing what it calls dangerous nationalists in Kyiv.And residents in Russian-held parts of Ukraine cast ballots on Sunday on whether they wanted to join the Russian Federation, the third day of polling.Ukraine and the West have called the votes a sham effort to illegally acquire territory conquered by Russia since the start of its invasion in February.Kyiv and its Western allies fear that Moscow could portray attacks to retake them and reunify the country as an attack on Russia itself.In Russian-occupied Mariupol, some voters see the referendum as necessary. "We all need it to have peace here, to get rid of the evil who humiliated, killed, and destroyed us. The way they destroyed our city - I just don't have words. We need to knock out this evil to live at the liberated land." The annexation efforts come after Russia face significant strategic setbacks on the battlefield. Russian soldiers beat a hasty and humiliating retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the northeastern part of the country, abandoning hardware and weapons as they fled.Those losses may have prompted President Vladimir Putin to last week order Russia's first military mobilization since World War Two.That move triggered protests across Russia and sent many men of military age fleeing.The territory controlled by Russia or Russian-backed forces represents about 15% of Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was adamant on Saturday that his country would regain all the territory Russia had taken.

  • Russia loses over 550 military personnel and 3 anti-aircraft defence systems in past 24 hours

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:15 Russian occupying forces lost three anti-aircraft defence systems, 16 tanks, one fixed-wing aircraft and one multiple-launch rocket system, and around 550 military personnel over the course of Monday, 26 September.

  • Roger Waters pens letter to Vladimir Putin: ‘Stop playing the desperately dangerous game of nuclear chicken’

    ‘Your invasion of Ukraine took me completely by surprise, it was a heinous war of aggression, provoked or not,’ Waters wrote

  • 10 Russian missiles hit infrastructure targets in Zaporizhzhia

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:51 Russian forces are attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia on an almost daily basis. On the night of 26-27 September, the Russians launched 10 S-300 missiles on infrastructure targets in the city.

  • Top Russian lawmakers slam ‘excesses’ of Putin’s war mobilization

    Two high-ranking Russian lawmakers on Sunday criticized those carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move last week to draw up some 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Valentina Matviyenko, who chairs Russia’s upper legislative chamber the Federation Council, wrote in a Telegram post that she was aware of men who are ineligible to fight in…

  • Russians are paying up to $27,000 to escape the country on private jets after Putin's partial mobilization, report says

    Many Russians of military age are desperately trying to get out of the country after Putin announced a partial mobilization last week.

  • Head of German energy company who ‘observed’ sham referendum in Ukraine is suspended

    Stefan Schaller, manager of state-owned energy company Energie Waldeck-Frankenberg in Hessen, Germany, has been suspended after he illegally entered Ukraine to “observe” a sham referendum, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sept. 26.

  • Blinken: US has told Russia to ‘stop the loose talk’ on nuclear weapons

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has told Russian officials to “stop the loose talk” on potential use of nuclear weapon, following reports that the Biden administration has privately warned the Kremlin to stamp out the escalatory rhetoric. Blinken told CBS “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley in an interview aired Sunday that the…

  • "Apathetic, discouraged, f***ed up": occupiers from Kherson Oblast dream about getting injured and leaving battlefield

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:10 Russian occupiers in Ukraine are dreaming about getting injured so as to escape from the battlefield. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Details: A Russian occupier on the Kherson front is discussing the news about the mobilisation in Russia, and hoping to get injured to use it as an opportunity to return home.

  • Roads flooded at high tide, hurricane barrier closed twice daily: We face a bleak future

    A land conservation group released a report called the State of the Coast that raised alarming projections about the effects of climate change.