Putin ‘most likely’ behind Prigozhin's alleged death, says former British army chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin was "most likely" behind the alleged death of Wagner mercenary company leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, former Chief of the British General Staff Richard Dannatt told Sky News on Aug. 24.

"I think it's probably most likely that even if it wasn't ordered by Putin directly, it was by someone who knows what Putin would have wished and has ensured the elimination of aggression has happened," General Lord Dannatt said.

Given the balance of probabilities, "it’s Putin's doing", he said.

Dannatt said that if Putin was indeed involved, he had been forced to take this step to strengthen his shaky position.

"He (Putin) was weakened from the moment Prigozhin started his ill-fated march on Moscow two months ago," the general said.

An Embraer-135 plane crashed in Russia's Tver Oblast on Aug. 23. Russian media reported that it belonged to the leader of the Wagner mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Russian Telegram news channels spread various versions of the cause of the crash, including an air defense strike, a strike by an S-300 air defense missile, or an explosion on board.

Late in the evening, the Russian Air Transport Agency confirmed that Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin (Prigozhin's deputy, whose call sign “Wagner” was used to name the company) were on board the jet. The incident occured exactly two months after the start of Wagner’s failed "mutiny" against the Russian government in late June.

In addition to them, the bodies of eight other people were found at the site. According to media reports, they included close associates of Prigozhin and participants in the war in Syria, as well as the plane’s three crew members.

According to Russian journalist Andrei Zakharov, Prigozhin and Wagner's "command staff" were returning from Africa. The Russian news outlet Agentstvo reported that Prigozhin boarded his plane only in Moscow.

At the time of the crash, Russian leader Putin was in Kursk Oblast attending a concert dedicated to the "80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk".

