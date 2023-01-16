Putin must be brought to justice for war crimes in Ukraine, German FM says

She emphasized the importance of upholding international law amid Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.

“Cluster bombs on civilians, torture in dark cellars, thousands of abductions of Ukrainian children, Russia’s illegal rage in Ukraine; the cruelty of war cannot be justified by anything,” said Baerbock.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin is trampling over the most elementary foundations of international law that unite all peoples.”

According to the minister, she intends to demonstrate “with all clarity” in the Hague that “international law is strong, and strengthening it, especially now, is a matter that concerns all of us.”

Baerbock is set to visit the International Criminal Court and deliver a keynote address to the Hague Academy of International Law. After that, she is expected to meet with Dutch PM Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Hoekstra announced that the Netherlands agrees to the establishment of a special tribunal in the Hague under UN auspices, to investigate Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.

