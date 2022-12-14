Putin must end war immediately, German Chancellor says

“The brutal killings must end, Putin must end the war immediately,” Scholz said during a press briefing in Brussels.

The chancellor also said that the UN Charter must apply to all countries equally – something Russia has jeopardized by invading Ukraine.

“No country has the right to invade another, and nuclear threats are unacceptable,” Scholz added.

The German leader earlier said that Putin’s plans to divide Europe, deal a blow to democracy, and conquer Ukraine have failed.

At the same time, he said that EU could eventually resume economic cooperation with Moscow – after the war in Ukraine ends.

