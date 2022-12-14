Putin must end war immediately, German Chancellor says

2
·1 min read

“The brutal killings must end, Putin must end the war immediately,” Scholz said during a press briefing in Brussels.

Read also: Germany’s Scholz vows to support Ukraine until it defeats Russia

The chancellor also said that the UN Charter must apply to all countries equally – something Russia has jeopardized by invading Ukraine.

“No country has the right to invade another, and nuclear threats are unacceptable,” Scholz added.

Read also: Germany to become guarantor of European security, said Scholz

The German leader earlier said that Putin’s plans to divide Europe, deal a blow to democracy, and conquer Ukraine have failed.

At the same time, he said that EU could eventually resume economic cooperation with Moscow – after the war in Ukraine ends.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

