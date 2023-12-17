Putin: New NATO member Finland didn't have problems before, but now it will

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Finland is "now going to have problems" because it joined NATO, on the same morning that he claimed not to be interested in fighting any NATO members.



In an interview with state-run television, Putin promised that Russia will create a "Leningrad military district" on the border with Finland and concentrate forces there.

"Why do they need this?" he said.



Putin nevertheless claimed that he had no territorial disputes with NATO countries. Earlier, he responded to U.S. President Joe Biden's statement that Russia will not stop with Ukraine by calling it "nonsense."

Biden's remarks are backed by the history of Putin's Russia, which has sponsored many proxy movements in neighboring states, trying to create breakaway regions and deploying Russian troops there to "protect" the inhabitants.

Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

