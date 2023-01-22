Putin needs "Ukrainian Stalingrad" National Security council of Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now looking for vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian Front.

Source: Danilov on column for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Danilov: "In the war with Ukraine, Putin dreams of "encirclement", victory parade and the title of Generalissimo of all time and ... of his own Gulag [a network of secret high security prisons in the USSR; many inmates were political prisoners].

To do this, "Ukrainian Stalingrad" is needed in its coordinate system. In the extreme case, he wants to repeat the Debaltseve-2 variant in the most scalable form.

Therefore, the newly minted Zhukovs [i.e. Russian generals who use their troops as cannon fodder] embodied by [Valery] Gerasimov [Chief of the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces – ed.] are concentrating resources, tightening reserves, restoring combat capability and looking for the most vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian Front."

