Putin never tires of accusing the West of inciting the war

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022, 16:01

VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO FROM THE KREMLIN'S WEBSITE

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to claim that everything happening around Ukraine is connected with the ill-considered policy of the West.

Source: Russian propaganda publication "RIA Novosti", citing Putin's statement at a meeting on the oil industry

Quote from Putin: "Everything that is happening today, including, unfortunately, around Ukraine, is connected with the ill-considered policy of the so-called collective West, which for decades has ignored Russia's absolutely legitimate security concerns and strongly encouraged nationalist neo-fascist elements in the Kyiv's leadership."

Details: According to the Russian president, the West allegedly "disregarded the problems in the south-east of Ukraine and, in fact, for 8 years contributed to the continuation of hostilities initiated by the Kyiv regime."

He also added that sanctions against Russian oil and gas markets, which Europe allegedly imposes "under the pressure of their American overlord," lead to the inflation of energy prices in Western countries, but they continue to blame everything on Russia rather than "admitting their mistakes."

Background: