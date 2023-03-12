Putin has no control over Russian information, cannot reproduce Stalinist approach

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

The ISW report mentioned a forum called “Practical and technological aspects of informational and cognitive warfare in modern realities,” which was held on March 11 in Moscow, by Kremlin journalists, scientists and supporters of the so-called “Novorossiya” – an historical area of the Russian Empire that is now part of southern Ukraine.

During a panel discussion, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Kremlin cannot recreate the Stalinist approach to creating a modern equivalent of the Soviet Information Bureau for centralized control of Russia’s internal information space — due to the struggle between unspecified Kremlin “elites.”

“The statement supports several (ISW) assessments: that there is Kremlin infighting between key members of Putin’s inner circle; that Putin has largely ceded the Russian information space over time to a variety of quasi-independent actors; and that Putin is apparently unable to take decisive action to regain control over the Russian information space,” the experts said.

Meanwhile, the UK tabloid the Daily Express, citing an unnamed expert, has reported that the Kremlin elites now understand that Russia cannot win the war against Ukraine and that dictator Vladimir Putin has humiliated the army.

In this state of chaos, the leader of Wagner’s mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is one person who is trying to pave their way to power, the publication said.

