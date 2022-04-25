Putin is no longer interested in negotiating with Ukraine and just wants to seize as much territory as possible instead, report says

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow, Russia, on April 24, 2022. Contributor/Getty Images

Putin is done with trying to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

Sources close to Putin told the FT he believes it is "not the right time" to meet with Zelenskyy.

Putin reportedly hardened his stance after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian naval ship.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in negotiating with Ukraine and just wants to seize as much territory as possible instead, the Financial Times reported.

Three people briefed on conversations with the Russian president told the FT that Putin was initially open to a peace deal with Ukraine after Russian troops failed to reach their objectives in the first few weeks of the war.

But his stance reportedly changed after the sinking of the Russian Moskva cruiser in the Black Sea earlier this month, for which Ukraine has claimed responsibility.

"There was hope for a deal," one person told the FT. "Putin was going back and forth. He needs to find a way to come out of this a winner."

"After the Moskva, he doesn't look like a winner because it was humiliating," the person added.

Putin is not interested in meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has previously said he is open to sitting down with his counterpart, the sources said.

In a phone call on Friday, Putin apparently told European Council president Charles Michel that it was "not the right time," a person briefed on that conversation told the FT.

"He wants everything to be decided before their personal meeting," they said.

The source told the FT that Putin's comments are an indicator that he is set on capturing as much territory in Ukraine as possible.

A Russian general said last week that his country's goal was to "establish full control" over Ukraine's eastern Donbas and southern regions. But Ukrainian officials are concerned that Russia may look even further, the FT reported.

Story continues

Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday that he is still open to peace talks with Russia, but would no longer negotiate if the last remaining Ukrainian fighters in the southern port city of Mariupol are killed by Russian forces.

"From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president," Zelenskyy told reporters, according to Al Jazeera.

"It's not that I want [to meet him], it's that I have to meet him so as to settle this conflict by diplomatic means."

Read the original article on Business Insider