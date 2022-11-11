Putin not to be available at G20 summit even online

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not perform at the G20 summit in Indonesia, even in an online mode.

Source: European Pravda, quoting Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of Russian presidential administration.

According to Peskov who was quoted by Russian media, Putin's online presence at the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits or his video message to the participants is not planned. Peskov said that this decision was connected with Putin's schedule and the need to stay in Russia.

Putin won't visit the G20 leaders' summit in person; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go instead of the president.

Serhii Nikiforov, Speaker of the president of Ukraine said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the summit, most likely, in an online mode.

