Putin will not communicate with media because of flu and "coronavirus mutations"

18
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the president of the Russian Federation, stated that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will not communicate with journalists "as [he did] before the pandemic" in the upcoming time, because of the flu and "coronavirus mutations".

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote: "To be honest, it is unlikely that it [communication with journalists – ed.] will be the same as it was before the pandemic, in the foreseeable future."

Details: According to Peskov, there is a "mutation process [of the coronavirus – ed.] and strong epidemiological waves of different strains of the flu" are taking place, so those responsible for Putin's safety and health should "take precautionary measures".

Quote: "In such conditions, the health of the president [Putin] is a matter of state security. Therefore, it would be wrong to expect that it will be the same as before soon. I will answer, it won’t."

Background:

  • On 22 December, Putin held an hour-long press conference to the Kremlin pool journalists.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Only three EU politicians receive New Year greetings from Putin

    The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, and former heads of government Silvio Berlusconi and Gerhard Schröder are the only EU politicians who have received Christmas and New Year's well-wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin this year.

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cleared of voter fraud charges in North Carolina

    Attorney General Josh Stein cited a "residency exception" in making the decision, but chided Meadows for his role in the events of January 6.

  • Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for U.S

    Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities said on Friday. The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said. The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan - one of the most violent parts of the country - and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

  • White House aides pitched having Trump 'peacefully protest' in a glass box near the Capitol on January 6: testimony

    Former White House aide and Secret Service agent Tony Ornato detailed the strange suggestion in a deposition to the January 6 committee.

  • Trump told the IRS he lost millions in 4 of the 6 years from 2015 to 2020, according to his personal tax returns

    A House committee has released Trump's tax returns to the public. Here's how much he told the IRS he made each year from 2015 to 2020.

  • Detention centre employee who helped torture Ukrainians found in Kherson

    An employee at a pre-trial detention centre who collaborated with the Russians has been detained in Kherson. He helped them hold pro-Ukrainian residents of Kherson captive in solitary confinement during the temporary occupation of the city.

  • Trump taxes show foreign income from more than a dozen countries

    While Trump surrendered day-to-day control of his business empire, his sons continued to make deals around the globe that Trump benefited from.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces strike Russian positions near Donetsk, occupiers advance on two fronts General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a group of Russians near the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk; occupiers continue to advance on the Bakhmut and Lyman fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "Up to 10 armed occupiers were wounded and killed near the city of Donetsk.

  • U.S. appeals court upholds Florida high school's transgender bathroom ban

    (Reuters) -A sharply divided federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Florida high school's policy forbidding transgender students from using bathrooms that accord with their chosen identities. In a 7-4 vote, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the St. Johns County school board did not violate the U.S. Constitution or federal civil rights law by requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex. The policy had been challenged by Drew Adams, a transgender man who sued in 2017 after being barred from using the boys' bathroom when he attended the Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

  • Ginni Thomas Admitted She Had No Evidence Of Fraud After 2020 Election

    A newly released transcript shows the House Jan. 6 committee also pressed her on her discussions with husband Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court justice.

  • Japan offering families $7,600 per child to move out of Tokyo

    Japan is offering families 1 million yen (approximately $7,627) per child to move out of Tokyo in hopes of reducing overcrowding. With a population of 125.7 million, 28 percent of Japan's population (approximately 35 million) is focused in Tokyo and its neighboring areas of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. In 2019, Japan’s Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion emphasized a 47 percent chance of a strong earthquake in Tokyo within the next 30 years.

  • Kremlin reports that Putin's communication with journalists no longer to be same as before

    Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the president of the aggressor country, said that Vladimir Putin would no longer communicate with journalists, as before, attributing it to the pandemic. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote from Peskov: "Honestly, it is unlikely that it [communication with journalists - ed.

  • F-35 deliveries halted after Texas mishap; new contract finalized

    The halt in acceptance flights and deliveries following the mishap meant Lockheed Martin delivered fewer F-35s than required in 2022.

  • South Carolina football fans buy sky banner to troll Clemson and Tennessee at Orange Bowl

    South Carolina football fans used a crowdfunding site to purchase a sky banner trolling Tennessee and Clemson in their Orange Bowl matchup.

  • Has Florida reached an endemic stage of COVID?

    While thousands of Floridians continue to be infected by coronavirus, state health officials already are treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease — with health experts clinging to hope that it has become more predictable, manageable and less deadly. Memorial Healthcare System had only one patient die from COVID for the week ending Dec. 27, a drastic decline from January when nearly 43 people in ...

  • Russia attacks Ukraine along frontline from north to south

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia shelled Ukrainian towns across a long stretch of the frontline from north to south, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure. Air attack sirens blared overnight into Friday in the capital Kyiv, and Reuters heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire south of the city as Russian forces fired 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones, the officials said. The Ukrainian military said all the drones had been destroyed.

  • Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

    Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country's navy. “We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia's 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine. The newly commissioned included a corvette, a minesweeper and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear submarine.

  • Russia loses another 690 soldiers, Ukrainian forces shoot down 58 cruise missiles and 23 drones

    According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 690 Russian invaders and destroyed 58 cruise missiles, 23 UAVs, 6 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

  • 'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors: Live updates

    Russia once again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, weaponizing winter with its largest attack in weeks. Live updates.

  • Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida

    The office of Brazil’s vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country and will break tradition by skipping the inauguration Sunday of his political nemesis, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The press office of Bolsonaro’s vice president, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, confirmed to journalists he was acting as president. The handoff of power to the vice president occurs whenever Brazil's president travels abroad.