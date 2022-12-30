Putin will not communicate with media because of flu and "coronavirus mutations"

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the president of the Russian Federation, stated that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will not communicate with journalists "as [he did] before the pandemic" in the upcoming time, because of the flu and "coronavirus mutations".

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote: "To be honest, it is unlikely that it [communication with journalists – ed.] will be the same as it was before the pandemic, in the foreseeable future."

Details: According to Peskov, there is a "mutation process [of the coronavirus – ed.] and strong epidemiological waves of different strains of the flu" are taking place, so those responsible for Putin's safety and health should "take precautionary measures".

Quote: "In such conditions, the health of the president [Putin] is a matter of state security. Therefore, it would be wrong to expect that it will be the same as before soon. I will answer, it won’t."

Background:

On 22 December, Putin held an hour-long press conference to the Kremlin pool journalists.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!