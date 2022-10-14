Putin is not planning to attack Ukraine with nuclear weapons as he has the most modern conventional ones Lukashenko

STANISLAV POHORILOV – FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 14:16

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claimed that Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, has no intentions to attack Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Source: Lukashenko, in an interview for NBC

Quote: "Concerning the subtext of your question, the administration of Russia, specifically Putin, never had the aim of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. There is no such necessity".

Details: Lukashenko claims Russia can only use nuclear weapons in case it is attacked. "But this is not all. I know for sure that Russia has got the most modern weapons in its possession. It does not need any nuclear weapons. Russia will cope with everything without nuclear weapons", Lukashenko stated.

Background: On 13 October, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, remarked that the risk of Russia using weapons of mass destruction depends directly on how resistant the Western partners of Ukraine will be when faced with Putin’s nuclear blackmail, and on whether he will be warned about the strong Western response or not.

