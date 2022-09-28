Putin not planning to make special address on results of sham referendums

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOV – WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:05

Dmitriy Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has said that Vladimir Putin has no plans to make a separate appeal regarding the results of the "referendums" that the Russian invaders held in the occupied territories.

Source: Russian-aligned news outlets Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: At the moment, there are no [plans regarding the address - ed.]. However, if and when some measures [appear], let's say we will inform you in a timely manner."

Details: He also added that Putin is going to meet with the Russian-appointed heads of occupied Donbas, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, but the exact date has not yet been determined.

It is currently known that the Russian-appointed puppet heads of the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts have arrived in Moscow to "complete the procedure" of the annexation of the territories after the sham referendums.

Propaganda news outlets report that a concert in support of the annexation is planned for 30 September in Moscow next to the Kremlin.

Background: Russian-appointed puppet heads of the occupied parts of Ukraine have held illegal sham referendums and have already announced their results.

