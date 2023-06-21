Putin is not ready for peace: actions speak louder than words – US State Department

The United States does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin, whatever he says, is really disposed towards peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, since he continues to bombard cities and civilians.

Source: This was announced at a briefing on Wednesday 21 June by Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, reports European Pravda

Details: During the briefing, the State Department spokesman was asked about the visit by African leaders to Ukraine and Russia, as well as a statement Putin made during a meeting with them in which he said Moscow had not refused to engage in peace talks.

Quote: "Russia continues to show no meaningful interest in ending this war, which is clear from the fact that the African leaders spent hours in bomb shelters while Russia continued to bombard Ukraine during their visit," Patel said.

Patel stressed that in this case "actions speak louder than words".

"President Putin says a lot of things, I will leave it up to you all to interpret how many of them are true or not. Again, it is quite clear in Russia’s actions – bombarding Kyiv, targeting civilian infrastructure, targeting energy infrastructure, targeting apartment buildings, targeting hospitals – that they show no meaningful interest in determining peace and ending this war," the State Department representative added.

During a meeting with the delegation of African leaders on Saturday 17 June, the Russian President said that Ukraine, not Russia, was abandoning "peace negotiations".

Putin even showed the African leaders an initialled draft agreement with Ukraine that was prepared in Istanbul in March 2022, ignoring the fact that the delegations from both sides were not authorised to conclude any such agreement.

