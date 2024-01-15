Putin will not stop in Ukraine – Sunak

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, has stressed the necessity of supporting Ukraine since he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will advance further if he succeeds.

Source: Sunak in his speech in the UK Parliament, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Rishi Sunak stressed that the UK will not stop helping those fighting with Russia despite other conflicts in the world.

On 12 January, he arrived in Kyiv in order to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and make a speech in the Ukrainian Parliament.

Sunak also announced a £2.5 billion [US$3 billion – ed.] military aid package.

"I took a message from this House to the Rada that we will stand with Ukraine today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes," Sunak stated.

"If Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there, and other malign actors will be emboldened," he added.

"That is why Ukraine’s security is our security," he said, receiving MPs’ approval.

He added that the UK is building a "new partnership with Ukraine, designed to last 100 years or more".

Rishi Sunak, speaking in the UK Parliament, has not used the term "security assurances" in relation to the agreement with Ukraine.

Instead he repeated about "security commitments" to Ukraine several times.

It is crucial to remember that the language used has significant political repercussions. The phrase "security assurances" is problematic for Ukraine because it was used in the title of the notorious Budapest Memorandum. For this reason, Ukraine is adamant about adopting "security guarantees", something that its international partners are not prepared for.

It is worth noting that the text of the agreement published on Friday does not contain any of these terms. Instead, the document refers to "security cooperation" and "security assistance".

Support UP or become our patron!