Putin not war criminal, claims Hungary’s Orbán

Viktor Orbán

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not a war criminal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed in an interview with German newspaper Bild on June 27.

Orbán explained his belief by alleging that Putin’s arrest would disrupt peace talks on Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Inviting them (the parties to the conflict) to the negotiating table and saying ‘come to the table, I’ll arrest you’ is not a very good idea,” Orbán commented.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate to talk about [Putin’s status as a war criminal] now.”

Orbán was also asked whether Putin would be arrested if he came to Hungary, to which he replied that “there is no information that Putin wants to come to Hungary.”

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their involvement in the abduction of children from Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

As explained by the head of the ICC, Piotr Hofmański, the Russian dictator can now be arrested in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine