Putin notes start of Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has started.

Source: Putin’s statement cited by the Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We can say with absolute certainty that this offensive has started. A sign of this is the deployment of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian army."

Details: Putin added that "in no combat area have the Ukrainians achieved their goals".

Background:

Earlier, a number of Western media outlets reported, with reference to different sources, that a long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia had started.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that the start of the counteroffensive of the Defence Forces of Ukraine would not be publicly announced.

