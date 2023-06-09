Putin notes start of Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has started.

Source: Putin’s statement cited by the Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We can say with absolute certainty that this offensive has started. A sign of this is the deployment of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian army."

Details: Putin added that "in no combat area have the Ukrainians achieved their goals".

Background:

