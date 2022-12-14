Putin has nothing to say, cancels parliamentary address, former Ukrainian FM says

“The press conference was canceled, but note that the address to the State Duma was canceled as well,” said Klimkin.

“What is the press conference for? To fool people as they do all the time. But the address is a message to the Russian elite. And it turns out that there is nothing to say to either the people or the elite.”

The Federal Assembly is Russia’s bicameral legislative body, consisting of the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house).

On Dec. 12, the dictator cancelled his annual press conference – for the first time in a decade.

On Dec. 14, Putin canceled his address to the Federal Assembly.

It was also reported that New Year celebrations in the Kremlin were also cancelled.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine