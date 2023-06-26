Putin now a ‘has been’ in everyone’s eyes, Ukrainian intelligence believes

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now seen as a “has been”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is now seen as a “has been” following the Wagner PMC mutiny, Ukrainian military intelligence representative Andriy Yusov said on national television on June 26.

Few people want to communicate with international criminals, he noted, adding that this is true even in countries where democratic values are not at the forefront – referring to the muted response from several Central Asian countries to Russian requests for aid.

“They also have no desire to cooperate extensively with dictators if they do not control the situation in their country,” Yusov explained.

"Of course, everyone put a mark beside Putin's image that he is a [‘has been’]. This is a person, a figure that has lost its image, who is, yes, a bloody murderer, yes, a criminal, but he controls a huge territory, nuclear weapons, financial and economic issues. Everyone has been shown that this was not true. Everyone saw that the king is naked and the house is a house of cards.”

He added that Prigozhin's mutiny will definitely have further catastrophic consequences for the Putin regime.

Prigozhin announced the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry on the evening of June 23, claiming that he wanted to “restore justice” in Russia.

He said that the Russian army struck the mercenaries’ “rear camp.” However, the conflict between Prigozhin and Shoigu had started months earlier.

For the past few months, the Wagner leader has been persistently demanding the resignation of the Russian defense minister, accusing him of poor management of the Russian armed forces and of not supplying enough ammunition to Wagner forces.

The next day, Wagner forces seized control over the main military facilities in the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh. They also shot down seven Russian Air Force aircraft.

Prigozhin then demanded meetings with Russia’s top military leadership and threatened to “advance towards Moscow” in a video address shot in Rostov-on-Don.

Putin, in turn, posted a video address saying that the Russian Armed Forces had ordered to eliminate those who led the “rebellion”.

The Wagnerites’ convoys nevertheless moved towards Moscow in a “march for justice,” as Prigozhin called it.

The FSB charged Prigozhin with “inciting insurrection,” while the security forces were preparing to defend Moscow. Putin is believed to have fled the capital to his residence in Valdai, northwest of Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office stated, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital – in exchange for dropping charges and changes at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Soon after, Prigozhin ordered Wagner mercenaries to turn back from Moscow and return to their combat positions.

Prigozhin’s current status is unknown, and he has not made a public appearance in over 24 hours. Reportedly, according to the terms of the deal struck between Prigozhin and Putin, the mercenary leader is meant to decamp to Belarus for the time being.

