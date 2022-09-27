Putin nuclear threat ‘not a bluff,’ Medvedev says

6
Julia Shapero
·1 min read

A key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that Putin’s recent threat to use nuclear weapons is “not a bluff.”

Dmitry Medvedev, who took over as Russian president when Putin briefly ceded power in 2008, also challenged Western countries’ claims to stand with Ukraine in the event that Russia, which has been struggling in its seven-month war there, employs nuclear weapons.

“I believe that NATO will not directly intervene in the conflict even in this situation,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. “After all, the security of Washington, London, Brussels is much more important for the North Atlantic Alliance than the fate of a dying Ukraine that no one needs.”

“The supply of modern weapons is just a business for Western countries,” he added. “Overseas and European demagogues are not going to perish in a nuclear apocalypse. Therefore, they will swallow the use of any weapon in the current conflict.”

Putin threatened to deploy Moscow’s nuclear weapons in an address to the country last week, in which he also announced a partial military call-up, Russia’s first such mobilization since World War II.

“This is not a bluff,” Putin said Wednesday. “And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he believes Putin’s threats “could be a reality.” However, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan also warned on Sunday that the U.S. will “respond decisively” if Putin moves to use nuclear weapons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's former president said nuclear threats are not a bluff, and that NATO won't step in if Russia nukes Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev repeated Russia's nuclear threats to Ukraine, saying it's "not a bluff." One expert told Insider it's because Putin is "in a corner."

  • Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak Spots

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up 300,000 men to fight in his invasion of Ukraine is hitting two of the battered Russian economy’s weak spots.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward FloridaT

  • Medvedev raises spectre of Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -An ally of President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday outlined the scenario of a nuclear strike on Ukraine, saying that the U.S.-led NATO military alliance would be too scared of a 'nuclear apocalypse' to directly enter the conflict in reponse. Dmitry Medvedev, a former president who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said Russia had the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is "certainly not a bluff". Putin last week ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

  • Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after call-up

    About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries. Kazakhstan and Georgia, both part of the former Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite steep prices.

  • Putin ‘certainly not bluffing’ and will use nuclear weapons if pushed, says Medvedev

    He believes Nato will not directly interfere in conflict for fear of ‘nuclear apocalypse’

  • China's Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence

    Chinese President Xi Jinping reappeared on state television Tuesday after a several-day absence from public view that sparked rumors about the 69-year-old leader’s political fortunes. Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall on the theme of “Forging Ahead into the New Era.” Accompanied by Premier Li Keqiang and other top leaders, Xi, who is also head of the ruling Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, viewed some of the displays and commented on China’s economic progress over the past decade.

  • Biden warns Russia about use of nuclear weapons

    Russia continues to raise its level of aggression in the war on Ukraine and the stakes keep getting higher. Good Day talked Tom O'Conner, Newsweek's senior writer on foreign policy. He said the Biden administration has warned Russia of severe consequences if nuclear weapons are used in Ukraine.

  • EU weighs options for Russian draft dodgers

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries started discussing on Monday how to treat Russians trying to get into the bloc to avoid President Vladimir Putin's call-up for the war in Ukraine. The number of draft-age men heading abroad since Putin called up 300,000 reservists on Wednesday has posed a dilemma for EU members, particularly eastern states, that had been limiting Russians' access in response to the war. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told TV show De Zevende Dag Sunday the bloc should not open its doors widely to those fleeing conscription now.

  • Iran Unrest Boils, Guards Strike ‘Terrorists’ in Northern Iraq

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward FloridaUnrest in Iran flared again in towns and cities on Monday

  • Celsius CEO steps down amid bankruptcy proceedings

    (Reuters) -Celsius Network said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky has decided to step down and the bankrupt crypto lender appointed finance chief Chris Ferraro as its interim CEO. Before Celsius, Ferraro spent nearly 18 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Celsius also said Ferraro would serve as the company's chief restructuring officer.

  • Hoax 911 call about Princeton High School shooter appeared to come from a California number

    The hoax caller was not located, only a 66-year-old man in "very poor health" who no longer had that number.

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom Vetoed 'BitLicense' Bill

    California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed a bill that would have created a licensing regime for anyone hoping to facilitate crypto transactions, likening it to how money transmissions are currently overseen by the Money Transmission Act. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down what this means for crypto regulation.

  • Senators: Pentagon request for critical munitions acquisition fund should be in NDAA

    A bipartisan group of senators want to include the Department of Defense’s request for a critical munitions acquisition fund to be included in the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The senators, led by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), introduced the Promoting Readiness for Overseas Contingencies and Unexpected Responses to Exigencies…

  • Russians are paying up to $27,000 to escape the country on private jets after Putin's partial mobilization, report says

    Many Russians of military age are desperately trying to get out of the country after Putin announced a partial mobilization last week.

  • Russia to boycott Oscars amid Putin’s war on Ukraine

    Pavel Tchoukhraï, the head of Russia’s Oscar nomination committee, announced in a letter that he was resigning following the move

  • Matt Gaetz draws only six viewers to his inaugural Twitch stream

    The congressman’s chat was filled with vulgar ASCII images left by detractors

  • Russia Boycotts 2023 Oscars Amid Conflict in Ukraine

    The Russian Film Committee announced it would not be submitting for the Oscars' International Feature award

  • President’s Office comments on prospects for additional mobilization in Ukraine

    The situation on the battlefield, as well as on the effect of mobilization in Russia, will affect whether there is an additional mobilization in Ukraine, Adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podolyak told NV’s sister outlet Ukrainska Pravda on Sept. 26.

  • Russia announces decision to boycott Oscars

    Russia have taken part in the awards since the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Running for president, fighting in court? How fraud lawsuit could complicate Trump's plans

    Investigations of former President Donald Trump over business practices, classified documents, elections and Jan. 6 will dog a 2024 presidential run.