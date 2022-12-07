Putin on nuclear threat: We are not crazy, but Russia's strategy is counter-strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that Moscow may use nuclear weapons as a "retaliatory strike", but hopes to use them as a deterrent to other countries.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Putin

Quote: "Regarding the threat of nuclear war. This threat is growing, and there is no point in denying it. As for the fact that Russia will not use it [nuclear weapons - ed.] first under any circumstances, if it [Russia – ed.] does not use it first under any circumstances, it follows that it will not be the second to use it either, because the options for using [nuclear weapons] in the event of a nuclear strike on our territory are very limited."

Details: Putin said that Russia considers nuclear weapons as a means of defence and that its strategy is built around a "counter-strike": if Russia is attacked, it strikes back.

The Russian president has also said that Russia would also defend its allies.

According to Putin, the United States has deployed tactical nuclear weapons in European countries and conducts training on their use, while Russia has not yet done so.

Quote: "We are not crazy, and we are aware of what nuclear weapons are.

We have these means, and they are in a more advanced and modern form than in any other nuclear country. This is obvious.

But we are not going to rattle this weapon around the world like a sabre, but, of course, we will proceed from the fact that we have it. It is naturally a deterrent, not provoking the expansion of the conflict, but a deterrent. I hope everyone understands this".

Background: Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, is waging war against Ukraine, telling its people that it is at war with NATO. At the same time, the Russian Federation is blackmailing the whole world with the fact that it can use nuclear weapons to protect its interests, as well as exposing Ukraine to the risk of a nuclear disaster due to the capture of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

