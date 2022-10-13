Putin will use nuclear weapons only if he knows no consequences will follow, says Zelenskyy

According to Zelensky, the current task for Europe is to show Putin that no one will talk to him

Read also: How Kyiv residents are reacting to the threat of a Russian nuclear strike on the capital

"We must not show any weakness towards the Russian leadership,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with German TV-channel ZDF.

“The nuclear risk is still present,” he added.

The Ukrainian president also said the current task for Europe is to show Putin that no one will talk to him, and he will remain in isolation.

“Then the Russian people could realize that they have elected the man who is threatening the whole the world with nuclear weapons,” Zelenskyy said.

Putin brandished new threats of using nuclear weapons while announcing on Sept. 21 a “partial mobilization” in Russia. The announcement, which immediately caused more than 200,000 men of military age to flee Russia, came after the Russian army suffered a string of military defeats in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence believes the threat of Russia's use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine still very high. However, Head of the Defence Intelligence Department of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov thinks Russia will not use nuclear weapons in the near future.

Meanwhile, the United States has said use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine will produce a decisive response from Washington and its allies. At the same time, the U.S. President Joe Biden has said he doesn't think Putin will use nuclear weapons.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has also said a potential Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would result in a “powerful military response.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine