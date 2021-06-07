  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin officially pulls Russia out of the Open Skies arms-control treaty. Trump quit the pact last year.

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin formally withdrew Russia from the Open Skies arms control treaty on Monday.

The move comes one year after Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the treaty, which allows unarmed surveillance between countries in the agreement.

President Joe Biden said in May that he would not re-enter the pact.

Putin formalized Russia's exit from the treaty with a new law on Monday, saying the US decision to pull out "significantly upset the balance of interests" among members of the treaty, according to Reuters.

"This caused serious damage to the treaty's observance and its significance in building confidence and transparency, (causing) a threat to Russia's national security," the Kremlin said in a statement translated by Reuters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Putin confirms Russian exit from overflight treaty

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a bill to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the U.S. exit from the pact. The bill was endorsed by Russian lawmakers after U.S. officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty that the U.S. left under President Donald Trump.

  • Putin confirms Russian exit from Open Skies Treaty

    The Russian president signed a bill to withdraw from the treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the U.S. exit from the pact.

  • Peacock And Top Smart TV Maker Samsung Set Streaming Carriage Deal

    NBCUniversal’s Peacock is filling in a significant hole in its distribution map, setting an agreement with Samsung, the No. 1 maker of smart TVs. The streaming service, which launched last spring before going national in the summer of 2020, will go live on Samsung starting Tuesday. Samsung said last December its advertising-based video platform reaches […]

  • Ukraine amends statement saying Biden backed NATO membership plan

    The White House and the Ukrainian government initially sent out conflicting official accounts of Monday's phone call between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Why it matters: Ukraine's government initially reported on its official website that Biden had "highlighted... the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan," which would put Ukraine on course for membership in the alliance. The White House denied Biden expressed support for suc

  • Khloé Kardashian responds to single-use plastic backlash

    "It’s not about being perfect"

  • Apple paid woman millions after technicians used her iPhone to post explicit videos

    Videos uploaded by Apple-approved team falsely appeared to have been shared by Oregon woman herself, filing says The woman settled with Apple for a multimillion-dollar sum. Photograph: Kiichiro Sato/AP Apple has paid a multi-million dollar settlement to an Oregon woman after iPhone repair technicians uploaded explicit images and videos to the internet from a phone that she sent in for repair. Legal filings, first reported on by the Telegraph, revealed the unnamed woman sent her iPhone for repair

  • Bank of England Releases Discussion Paper on Stablecoins, CBDC

    The paper focuses on the effects of private stablecoins on the cost and availability of lending and the challenges for monetary policy.

  • Exclusive: Cuba and wealthy creditors hope to save landmark accord

    Cuba's top debt negotiator is in France for a critical meeting on Thursday aimed at renegotiating a deal with 14 wealthy nations grouped together within the Paris Club, according to diplomats from four of the countries involved. Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas was expected to argue that his government is not to blame for new U.S. sanctions and the pandemic and explain why the country may default again this year, the diplomats, who requested anonymity, said. The negotiations will cover unpaid maturities and penalties, as well as the scheme of future payments.

  • Bachelor Nation is having a field day with 'box man' and 'cat man' during 'Bachelorette' premiere

    This season the intros have gotten even more ridiculous, and fans loved every minute.

  • 40 Celebrities With a Twin You Never Knew About

    From musicians to actors to athletes, see for yourself who in Hollywood has a twin you probably didn't know about. ScarJo is just 5-foot-3-inches tall while her brother Hunter is 6-foot-3-inches tall. While he's acted in the past, Hunter hasn't done a ton of entertainment projects recently—instead, he's worked in politics, both on President Obama's 2008 campaign and as a community organizer in Manhattan.

  • Watch North Texas police officers use ‘incredible’ motorcycle skills to help rescue dog

    The two North Richland Hills officers jumped in to help catch the dog, which was running on a busy roadway.

  • Australian NSW police spot entangled whale

    A video from the New South Wales police showed the giant creature struggling in the waters, with what looked like a rope trailing behind it.Marine rescue group ORRCA posted on its social media website that the entangled creature is believed to be a humpback whale.A rescue mission to free the whale has been paused due to fading light, according to the authorities. Spotters will head back to the NSW north coast on Tuesday (June 8) to attempt to find the creature.

  • Clock is ticking for Republicans on infrastructure, Biden officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats will start the process on Wednesday of preparing an infrastructure bill for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with or without Republican support, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN on Sunday morning. "The president still has hope, Joe Manchin still has hope” for crafting a bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republicans, Granholm said, referring to the Democratic West Virginia senator who is seen as a key swing vote. President Joe Biden will discuss deal possibilities with the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, on Monday for the third time, after rejecting Republicans' latest bill offer on Friday.

  • Yankees sound off on umpiring late in Red Sox defeat

    Here's how Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez reacted to the umpiring in Sunday's 6-5 Yankees loss to the Boston Red Sox.

  • 40 Strict Rules the ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Have to Follow That You Probs Never Knew About

    Since 2006, Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen have brought us nonstop drama with the Real Housewives franchise. Have you ever noticed that the Housewives exclusively talk on speakerphone on the show?

  • Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photo with Her Daughters as Family Hangs Out on 'Enchanted Driveway'

    Kristen Bell shares daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, with husband Dax Shepard

  • U.S. administers 302.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. The number of vaccine doses delivered was at 371,520,735 as of Monday morning, as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

  • Jill Biden, Fauci visit vaccine site in New York

    First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church. Biden and Fauci watched as people got their shots on Sunday in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church. (June 6)

  • Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Wants to Be Donald Trump’s Favorite Son-in-Law, Not Advisor

    Since Donald Trump left the White House in January, a lot of his close advisors have taken a step back from their association with the former president. One notable person who is distancing himself is son-in-law Jared Kushner. He is married to Ivanka Trump and took an unpaid senior advisor role during the four-year administration. […]

  • Rand Paul says he and his family have received death threats amid 'outspoken' clashes with Fauci over origins of COVID-19

    Sen. Paul of Kentucky has accused Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, of misleading the public on the possible origins of COVID-19.